Medicaid Expansion Has Had ‘Dramatic Impact’ On Uninsured Rates In Rural Areas For Some States

“We knew Medicaid expansion was having a big impact in rural parts of our state but this report — it really sort of outlines how dramatic that impact has been,” said Adam Fox, director of strategic engagement for the Colorado Consumer Health Initiative.

Denver Post: Colorado Medicaid Expansion Leads To Drop In Uninsured Adults, Study Finds

The uninsured rate for low-income adults has dropped 29 percentage points since Colorado expanded Medicaid — the largest decrease experienced by a state, according to a new study. Colorado is one of multiple states to see a decrease in the number of uninsured adults in rural areas since expanding Medicaid. (Seaman, 9/25)

Georgia Health News: Medicaid Expansion Would Benefit Rural Areas The Most, Report Says

The potential impact from Medicaid expansion would be bigger in rural Georgia than in urban areas of the state, according to a new report released Tuesday. Medicaid expansion would benefit low-income people across the state, said the report, by Georgetown University’s Center for Children and Families and the University of North Carolina’s Rural Health Project. (Miller, 9/25)

