Medicaid Expansion Is On The Nebraska Ballot, But Some Wonder How Much It Would Actually Help

Making more people eligible for Medicaid may not help all rural providers, because it isn't clear whether enough patients in isolated rural counties would sign up for coverage if the state cuts reimbursement or enacts provider taxes. News from the election comes from California, Georgia and Connecticut, as well.

Modern Healthcare: Nebraska's Medicaid Expansion Initiative Heads To The Polls

The majority of Nebraskans want to expand Medicaid, and it's on their midterm ballots this November. But four years into the implementation of Medicaid expansion under Obamacare, hospitals in the Cornhusker State have tempered their expectations of how much the expansion will boost their margins. (Luthi, 10/24)

The Associated Press: Ballot Initiatives Buck Legislatures In GOP-Leaning States

Marijuana legalization. An increase in the minimum wage. Expansion of Medicaid. Come Election Day, voters in a batch of Republican-dominated states will weigh in on these and other liberal or centrist proposals that reached the ballot after bypassing state legislatures. Pushed forward via signature-gathering campaigns, these measures offer a chance for voters to do things their GOP-run legislatures oppose. Many are considered to have a good chance of passage. (Crary, 10/24)

California Healthline: Listen: Gavin Newsom Vs. John Cox On Health Care

With the election less than two weeks away, California voters must choose between two gubernatorial candidates who offer very different visions for the state. That is especially true when it comes to health care. (10/24)

Macon Telegraph: Abrams, Kemp Clash In Georgia Gubernatorial Debate

In a debate Tuesday night, Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp competed to convince voters to come out for them, as Georgians already are casting early ballots in an expensive race to lead the state. The two major-party candidates for Georgia governor split early on the question of in-state college tuition rates for young people who were brought to the United States illegally as children and who have temporary protection from deportation. (Lee, 10/23)

The CT Mirror: Lamont Blasts Stefanowski's Comments On Vaccinations

Surrounded by medical providers and state legislators, Democrat Ned Lamont on Wednesday attacked Republican Bob Stefanowski for comments he made about childhood vaccinations during a campaign event this summer. NBC Connecticut obtained the video of Stefanowski from a source working for Democratic campaigns in Connecticut. The video is two minutes long, and does not include what is said before or after the two-minute portion on immunization policy, according to the NBC Connecticut report. (Rigg, 10/24)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription