48 People Charged In Black Market Medicaid Drug Scheme

New York authorities say those charged sold more than $100 million of HIV medications and other drugs obtained from Medicaid patients.

The Associated Press/Washington Post: Authorities In NY Charge 48 People In Massive Medicaid Fraud Case Costing Millions Of Dollars

A nationwide prescription drug ring bought mountains of HIV medications and other drugs from down-and-out Medicaid recipients in New York City, then marketed the pills to pharmacies that dispensed them to unsuspecting consumers, authorities said Tuesday (7/17).

Reuters: U.S. Busts $108 Million Black Market In Medicaid Drugs

Operators of a nationwide black market have illegally sold more than $100 million of expensive HIV medications and other drugs obtained from patients on the government-run Medicaid health insurance plan, U.S. authorities said on Tuesday. Four dozen people were charged in documents unsealed in Manhattan federal court with running a scheme to repackage and sell medication bought on the street from recipients of Medicaid, the medical insurance program for the poor and disabled (Katz, 7/17).

The Wall Street Journal: Widespread Drugs Fraud Is Alleged

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan said the people involved in the alleged scheme obtained the drugs from low-income and other Medicaid recipients—who would get them at a steep discount or for free—and then resold the drugs through a network of corrupt wholesale distribution companies (Bray, 7/17).

