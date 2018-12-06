Medicaid Officials Allow N.H. To Implement The Latest Work Requirement For Some Beneficiaries

The federal waiver requires many adults who have joined Medicaid through the health law's expansion to report at least 100 hours per month of work, job training, education or volunteer activities. The requirement in other states has been 80 hours. In Florida, some advocates are concerned about a change to the look-back period that applies to coverage for new Medicaid members.

New Hampshire Public Radio: New Medicaid Expansion Work Requirement Could Apply To As Many As 15,000 People

State officials say they are still working out how much it will cost to enforce a newly approved work requirement for some beneficiaries of New Hampshire's expanded Medicaid program. Last week the federal government approved a plan by the state to require some Medicaid-expansion recipients to complete at least 100 hours of so-called "community engagement" work each month, or lose their coverage. (Moon, 12/5)

Modern Healthcare: N.H. Democrats Blast Medicaid For Changing Work Requirements

New Hampshire's new Democratic legislative leaders are criticizing the CMS for revising the state's proposed Medicaid work requirement program without the state asking for the changes. They suggested the new Democratic-controlled Legislature, which succeeds a Republican-controlled Legislature, would consider asking Republican Gov. Chris Sununu to renegotiate the waiver with the CMS. (Meyer, 12/5)

Health News Florida: Reason For Medicaid Change Doesn’t Add Up For Some

Florida won approval to eliminate retroactive eligibility, which gives people 90 days of Medicaid coverage prior to their application date. For example, if someone was hospitalized, he could apply for Medicaid up to three months later and the stay would still be covered. Medicaid officials said the state should evaluate whether the change stops people from applying for Medicaid when they're sick and dropping it when they're healthy. (Ochoa, 12/5)

