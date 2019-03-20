Medicaid Work Requirements Move Forward In Iowa State Senate

The measure, if it becomes law, would require weekly work hours for Medicaid recipients but carves out people with physical and mental conditions. It's one of several measures moving through red states that would impose restrictions on the program. Medicaid news comes out of New Hampshire and Pennsylvania, as well.

Des Moines Register: Iowa Senate Republicans Approve Work Requirements For Medicaid Patients

Iowa Senate Republicans are closer to requiring some Medicaid patients in Iowa to work in order to receive health care benefits. Legislation moving through the state Capitol would require able-bodied Iowans to work, get involved in community activities or be enrolled in school to be a part of Medicaid. Medicaid is the health care program for poor and disabled Iowans. (Rodriguez, 3/19)

Iowa Public Radio: Iowa Senate Passes Medicaid Work Requirements

Sen. Jason Schultz, R-Schleswig, said it will give people a “better chance at life.” “If there’s nothing holding you back except your own decision not to move forward, we’re going to bump you forward,” Schultz said. The bill exempts people who are pregnant, disabled, or have medical problems that keep them from working. It does not apply to Iowans who are caring for small children or senior citizens, those who are enrolled in a full-time educational program, or people who fit several other categories. (Sostaric, 3/19)

New Hampshire Public Radio: Patients And Providers Anxiously Prepare For Medicaid Work Requirement

Right now, around 50,000 people in New Hampshire get their health insurance through expanded Medicaid. As a creation of the Affordable Care Act, the program is designed to cover people who make too much money to qualify for traditional Medicaid, but not enough to afford private health insurance. Beginning later this year, for some of those 50,000 people, there is a new string attached to that health insurance: a requirement they work at least 100 hours each month. (Moon, 3/19)

The Philadelphia Inquirer: Pa.’s Plan For Medicare-Medicaid Dual Eligibles Still Hitting Bumps

Now into its third month, Pennsylvania’s transition to a new way of providing health insurance coverage to low-income seniors and disabled people who qualify for both Medicare and Medicaid is still causing confusion in Southeastern Pennsylvania. There’s one simple reason for that. It’s really confusing — both for a patient population that often is old, sick and cognitively impaired, and sometimes even for their doctors and pharmacists. (Burling, 3/19)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription