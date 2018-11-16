Medicare Insurance Options ‘Complicated’ For 300,000 Minnesotans Seeking New Coverage

Traditional Medicare or Medicare Advantage? As open enrollment gets under way across the nation, many Minnesota residents are especially hard pressed to decide which insurance is better for them because their current plan is being eliminated in many parts of the state. Enrollment is down compared to last year. In other news, advocates for older citizens in North Carolina are trying to help them sort through the differences.

The Star Tribune: Minnesotans Engage The Medicare V. Medicare Advantage Debate

As Medicare Cost plans disappear next year across much of Minnesota, more than 300,000 people in the state find themselves shopping for new coverage this fall in the midst of a national debate. Is it a good thing that more seniors are getting their government benefits via Medicare Advantage plans from private health insurers? Or, would people be better off with the traditional Medicare program, which consumers often supplement with Medigap and Part D drug coverage from private insurers? As with too many things in health care, the answer is complex. (Snowbeck, 11/15)

The Star Tribune: Medicare Traffic Slows New MNsure Sign-Ups

The volume of new MNsure customers is off compared with last year, and state officials think the busy sign-up period for Medicare health plans is a key reason why. Through the first two weeks of November, MNsure saw 2,379 new enrollees for 2019 coverage, a tally that's roughly half the 4,700 people who newly signed up during the comparable period last year. (Snowbeck, 11/15)

North Carolina Health News: “Choice Overload” Can Cause Consumers Trouble During Medicare Open Enrollment

Medicare enrollees can face hard decisions at this time of year when open enrollment for the federal health-insurance program allows them to change plans in a variety of ways. Advocates for older people in North Carolina are pointing out the places where changes are possible, along with potential pitfalls. (Goldsmith, 11/16)

