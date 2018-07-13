Medicare May Start Paying Doctors For Certain Telehealth Services

The move would be particularly important in rural areas and for elderly patients. "We're not intending to replace office visits but rather to augment them and create new access points for patients," CMS Administrator Seema Verma said.

Modern Healthcare: CMS Proposes To Overhaul Medicare Billing Standards, Pay For Telehealth

The CMS on Thursday proposed paying doctors for virtual visits and overhauling Medicare billing standards it has had in place since the 1990s. In a lengthy proposed rule, the agency said it would pay doctors for their time when they reach out to beneficiaries via telephone or other telecommunications devices to decide whether an office visit or other service is needed. In addition, the CMS also proposed paying for the time it takes physicians to review a video or image sent by patient seeking care or diagnosis for an ailment. (Dickson, 7/12)

The Associated Press: Medicare Proposes To Pay Docs For Analyzing Texted Photos

Doctors would also be able to bill separately for brief video consultations with patients. Medicare may count phone calls as well. Additionally, Medicare would expand the range of telehealth services already covered, important in rural areas. The proposals are part of a 1,500-page physician payment rule released Thursday that would take effect in 2019. (7/12)

In other Medicare news —

Modern Healthcare: CMS Proposes $190 Million Raise For Dialysis Centers

The CMS proposed boosting dialysis facilities' pay and changing how the agency pays for durable medical equipment. In a proposed rule released Wednesday, the CMS made some technical changes to its payment methodology for these providers. The changes will result in a 1.7%, or $190 million, increase in reimbursement. On top of that, dialysis centers should receive an additional $30 million in co-pays from Medicare beneficiaries, bringing their total pay bump to $220 million. (Dickson, 7/11)

