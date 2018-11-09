Medicare To Test Out Philosophy That Simple Help In Patients’ Homes Can Have Meaningful Impact On Well-Being

Medicare Advantage plans to offer a host of new benefits next year, such as transportation to medical appointments, home-delivered meals, wheelchair ramps, bathroom grab bars and air conditioners for asthma sufferers.

The Associated Press: Medicare Expands Access To In-Home Support For Seniors

In a harbinger of potentially big changes for Medicare, seniors in many states will be able to get additional services such as help with chores, safety devices and respite for caregivers next year through private "Medicare Advantage" insurance plans. The shift reflects a growing recognition that simple help at home can have a meaningful impact on patients' well-being — and reduce some costs for taxpayers. A couple of hundred dollars to install grab bars in the shower can prevent a fall leading to a broken hip, a life-changing injury. (Alonso-Zaldivar, 11/9)

Kaiser Health News: Trumpeted New Medicare Advantage Benefits Will Be Hard For Seniors To Find

But the new benefits will not be widely available, and they won’t be easy to find. Of the 3,700 plans across the country next year, only 273 in 21 states will offer at least one. About 7 percent of Advantage members — 1.5 million people — will have access, Medicare officials estimate. That means even for the savviest shoppers it will be a challenge to figure out which plans offer the new benefits and who qualifies for them. (Jaffe, 11/9)

