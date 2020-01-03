Mediterranean Diet Maintains Its Crown For Third Year In National Ranking Of The Best And Worst For 2020

"We're interested in diets that have proven staying value -- not fad diets that are here today, gone tomorrow," said Angela Haupt, managing editor of health at U.S. News & World Report, which releases the annual ranking. "The diets that perform well are safe, sensible and backed by sound science. That's going to be consistent from year to year."

CNN: Best And Worst Diets For 2020, Ranked By Experts

Who won the 2020 battle of the diets? For the third year in a row, the well-researched Mediterranean diet KO'd the competition to win gold in US News and World Report's 2020 ranking of best diets. The report, released Thursday, is now in its 10th year. (LaMotte, 1/2)

US News: How Can I Lose Weight? Best Diets: Improve Your Health

U.S. News evaluated 35 of the most popular diets and identified the best. Find which top-rated diet is best for your health and fitness goals. (1/2)

In other food health news —

CNN: Intermittent Fasting: Benefits And Limitations

Abstaining from food for 16 to 18 hours a day could be key to treating a variety of health conditions -- even if you've got to train yourself to push past the hunger. A review of past animal and human studies in The New England Journal of Medicine suggests that intermittent fasting can reduce blood pressure, aid in weight loss and improve longevity. (Andrew, 1/2)

