Meet The Lawmakers Taking Over Health Power Slots
News outlets spotlight the people who will shape health care policy in the new Congress. And with split control of the Senate and House, deeper budget cuts are anticipated that will likely have particular impact on health programs.
Stat:
The Republicans Leading Health Policy In The House
Rep. Jason Smith of Missouri will helm the powerful House Ways and Means Committee this Congress, as Republicans embark on a promised era of slashed spending and scrutiny of the pandemic response. (Owermohle, 1/9)
The Hill:
New Equality Caucus Chair Says Group Will Focus On Combating Bills From ‘Extremist Anti-LGBTQI+ Politicians’
Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) will lead the Congressional Equality Caucus — formerly known as the LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus — in the 118th Congress, the group announced Monday. He will succeed outgoing Chairman Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.), who will continue to serve as one of the caucus’s six openly LGBTQ co-chairs. (Migdon, 1/9)
Healthcare Dive:
Sen. Bernie Sanders To Target High Healthcare Costs As Leader Of Influential Committee
The longtime congressman and “Medicare for All” proponent will soon assume leadership of the Senate health committee, giving him sway in one of the nation’s most influential health policy forums. (Halleman, 1/9)
Roll Call:
McCarthy Concessions Raise Stakes On Budget, Debt Limit
But while seniors wouldn't technically see a reduction in Medicare benefits, the Vought plan would still slash about $1 trillion from Medicare payments to providers, which could cause them to limit access and pare back services. Overall, the proposal calls for cutting $4 trillion from projected health care spending over a decade, including from Medicaid and repeal of President Barack Obama’s health care law that Republicans were unable to achieve even when they had control of all three branches of government. (Quigley, Krawzak, and Lerman, 1/9)
And in New York —
The New York Times:
What To Listen For In Hochul’s State Of The State Speech
Part of her address will focus on an ambitious billion-dollar plan to close some of the many gaps in the health care system for New Yorkers with mental illness. She is expected to call for drastic changes, including compelling private hospitals to reopen more than 800 inpatient psychiatric beds; creating 3,500 units of housing with service supports; and expanding mental health services in schools, which have seen steep increases in children with psychological problems. (Barron, 1/10)