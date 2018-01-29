Meet The Man Who Is Taking On The Drug Industry Because The Government Has Failed To Act

Dan Liljenquist, a former Utah state senator, is leading the effort by four large health systems to create a drug company that will keep the rest of the industry from jacking up prices. In other news, the Food and Drug Administration approved a record number of generic drugs in 2017, lawmakers in three states are pushing legislation that would allow promotion of off-label drug uses, and more.

Stat: In Utah, An Unlikely Crusader Fights The Generic-Drug Industry

Nothing in Dan Liljenquist’s background suggests a desire to upend the generic drug industry. He is a Republican businessman who believes in free market capitalism. He hails from the conservative state of Utah. And as someone who was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease, he concedes that medicines produced by the pharmaceutical industry, as currently constituted, saved his life. (Ross, 1/29)

The Hill: FDA Approved Record Number Of Generic Drugs Last Year

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved 1,027 generic drugs last year, a record number, the Trump administration said Friday. The figure came as part of a year-end report from the Department of Health and Human Services, and was touted as part of the administration’s efforts to fight high drug prices. (Sullivan, 1/26)

Stat: Lawmakers In Three States Push Bills To Allow Off-Label Promotion

Over the past month, lawmakers in three states — Missouri, Colorado, and Mississippi — have introduced bills that would allow drug makers to promote their medicines for so-called off-label uses, so long as the information given to doctors is truthful. The efforts come less than a year after Arizona adopted such a law, making it the first state in the U.S. to permit off-label promotion. The bills also arrive amid ongoing pressure on the Food and Drug Administration to loosen regulations for off-label promotions, which is one of the most contentious issues to roil both the agency and the pharmaceutical industry. (Silverman, 1/26)

Stat: In Snowy Davos, Gottlieb Gets Warm Praise From Trump

Trump was speaking to incoming Novartis CEO Vasant Narasimhan, who kicked off the adoration for [Scott] Gottlieb — and followed several other business leaders who spent at least the part of dinner open to the press praising Trump and his administration.“We’re really pleased with the tax reform, but also very pleased with the great progress being made at FDA. We believe you have a great leadership team there and they’re doing all the right things to accelerate innovation,” Narasimhan said, according to a White House transcript. (Swetlitz and Mershon, 1/26)

Stat: Gilead Accused Of 'Unethical' Policy For An HIV Prevention Drug

Atrio of AIDS advocacy groups is accusing Gilead Sciences (GILD) of drastically limiting a key component of an AIDS prevention treatment in an “unethical” manner that may violate federal guidelines. At issue is a Gilead drug called Truvada, which is combined with one of two other medicines to form nPEP, or non-occupational post-exposure prophylaxis, the term used to describe preventive treatment. Observational studies suggest the combination can reduce the risk of acquiring HIV infection when started within 72 hours of exposure and continued for a month. (Silverman, 1/26)

