Members Of Congress Press HCA Over Deficiencies At Florida Hospital
Sen. Marco Rubio and Rep. Gus Bilirakis, both Republicans, are quizzing HCA Healthcare over conditions at Bayonet Point Hospital in Hudson, Florida, after an NBC News story revealed "extensive" deficiencies. Questions over Noble Health's rural hospital closures are also in the news.
NBC News:
Congress Members Send Letter To HCA About Conditions At Florida Hospital After NBC News Report
Two Washington lawmakers have requested information from HCA Healthcare Inc., the nation’s biggest hospital company, about conditions and practices at its Bayonet Point Hospital in Hudson, Florida, following a February report by NBC News in which insiders detailed extensive deficiencies at the facility. (Morgenson, 3/22)
KHN:
Legal Questions, Inquiries Intensify Around Noble Health’s Rural Missouri Hospital Closures
A year after private equity-backed Noble Health shuttered two rural Missouri hospitals, patients and former employees grapple with a broken local health system or missing out on millions in unpaid wages and benefits. The hospitals in Audrain and Callaway counties remain closed as a slew of lawsuits and state and federal investigations grind forward. (Tribble, 3/23)
Modern Healthcare:
Bright Health Under Supervision In Tennessee
Bright Health Group can add Tennessee to the growing list of states concerned about its ability to meet its financial obligations. Tennessee regulators placed the struggling health insurance company under supervision in November, according to Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance filings. Bright Health has been prohibited from spending more than $10,000 at a time without approval from Tennessee. The state also reserved the right to initiate legal, liquidation or delinquency proceedings against the company. (Tepper, 3/22)
Modern Healthcare:
Intermountain Health Operating Income Fell 82% In 2022
Intermountain Health's merger with SCL Health bolstered the nonprofit health system's financial performance by $4 billion last year, the company disclosed Tuesday. Net income grew 6.5% to $2.63 billion in 2022 while revenue rose 29.6% to $13.94 billion. (Hudson, 3/22)
Stat:
Mindstrong Sells Its Mental Health Technology For Parts
Mindstrong, a high-profile mental health tech startup, is selling off its assets to the therapy platform SonderMind. The acquisition comes less than two months after Mindstrong laid off most of its employees and permanently shuttered its Menlo Park offices. (Ravindranath, 3/22)
Also —
Fierce Healthcare:
Patients Want Their Medical Test Results Immediately, Even When It's Bad News, Survey Finds
Nearly every patient wants to see their lab test results as soon as possible, even if their provider has not yet reviewed the results, according to new data in a new study. In a survey of 8,000 patients who accessed their test results via an online patient portal account, 96% of patients preferred receiving immediately released test results online. That percentage stayed at around 95% even for patients who received non-normal results through the online patient portal. (Landi, 3/22)