Membership-Based Primary Care Model Gets Boost As Advocate Aurora Expands System In Chicago Area

The model works by patients paying a certain amount annually for access to the physicians. Other health industry news focuses on acquisitions.

Modern Healthcare: Advocate Aurora, One Medical To Expand Membership-Based Care

Advocate Aurora Health is partnering with One Medical to expand membership-based primary care in the Chicago area. Under the deal, the terms of which are confidential, 28-hospital Advocate Aurora will be the preferred chain for One Medical's three existing Chicago clinics, as well as future locations the organizations open together. San Francisco-based One Medical operates a membership model, in which local patients pay $199 annually for access to primary care doctors. (Goldberg, 7/9)

Modern Healthcare: Beaumont Makes Deal To Acquire Ohio's Summa Health

Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health has signed a letter of intent to acquire Akron, Ohio-based Summa Health, a deal that would add four hospitals and a health insurance operation to Beaumont as a wholly owned subsidiary, officials for the health systems told Crain's. It would be the first purchase of a healthcare company outside of Southeast Michigan for Beaumont and one of only a few outside of the state by a Michigan-based healthcare company. Early last year, Grand Blanc-based McLaren Healthcare completed the acquisition of MDWise, an Indiana-based HMO. (Greene, 7/9)

Modern Healthcare: Berkeley Research Group Closes On Prism Healthcare Partners Purchase

Berkeley Research Group announced Tuesday it has closed on its acquisition of fellow healthcare consultancy Prism Healthcare Partners, just two months after the deal was first announced. The combined company, BRG | Prism Healthcare, will retain BRG's Emeryville, Calif., headquarters and will have annual revenue exceeding $225 million. (Bannow, 7/9)

