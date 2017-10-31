Men Who Rape Share Behaviors–But They Don’t Break Down Into Traditional Demographics

Understanding perpetrators can be a crucial key to preventing rape, but it's also a hard topic to study. In other public health news: Medication to treat alcoholism, a look into the Las Vegas shooter's mind, exercise and weight, drowsy driving, and more.

The New York Times: What Experts Know About Men Who Rape

Over the past few weeks, women across the world have recounted tales of harassment and sexual assault by posting anecdotes to social media with the hashtag #MeToo. Even just focusing on the second category, the biographies of the accused are so varied that they seem to support Dr. Smithyman’s observation. But more recent research suggests that there are some commonalities. In the decades since his paper, scientists have been gradually filling out a picture of men who commit sexual assaults. (Murphy, 10/30)

The Washington Post: Medication Can Be Used To Treat People With Alcoholism But They Are Underprescribed

Excessive alcohol use is one of the most pressing public health issues in the United States. Some 88,000 Americans died of alcohol-related causes every year between 2006 and 2010, according to estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s far higher than the latest numbers of annual deaths from drug overdoses (64,000), breast cancer (42,000) or prostate cancer (28,000). Surveys suggest that more than 15 million American adults suffer from alcohol dependence or abuse within a given year. (Morris, 10/30)

The Associated Press: Doctors Prepare For Deep Dive Into Las Vegas Shooter's Brain

Scientists are preparing to do a microscopic study of the Las Vegas gunman’s brain, but whatever they find, if anything, likely won’t be what led him to kill 58 people in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, experts said. Stephen Paddock’s brain is being sent to Stanford University for a months-long examination after a visual inspection during an autopsy found no abnormalities, Las Vegas authorities said. (10/30)

The New York Times: A Lesson From The Biggest Losers: Exercise Keeps Off The Weight

It is a question that plagues all who struggle with weight: Why do some of us manage to keep off lost pounds, while others regain them? Now, a study of 14 participants from the “Biggest Loser” television show provides an answer: physical activity — and much more of it than public health guidelines suggest. (Kolata, 10/31)

The Associated Press: FDA Moves To Ax Claim For Heart Benefits From Soy Foods

U.S. regulators want to remove a health claim about the heart benefits of soy from cartons of soy milk, tofu, and other foods, saying the latest scientific evidence no longer shows a clear connection. Monday’s announcement by the Food and Drug Administration marks the first time the agency has moved to revoke a health food claim since it began approving such statements in 1990. The claim that soy protein can reduce heart disease appears on about 200 to 300 products in the U.S., according to industry figures, including popular brands like Silk soy milk. (10/30)

The Washington Post: Eating A High-Protein Diet May Not Be Good For Good.

If there’s one claim that’s almost certain to boost sales of a food these days, it’s to say the item is high in protein. Consumers cannot seem to get enough protein — they often turn to it because they’ve shunned carbohydrates, and also associate it with increased muscle mass. While many nutritionists say eating extra is usually harmless — if it’s part of a balanced diet and doesn’t all come from animal sources — and small increases can indeed help with weight control by increasing satiety, others are not convinced, citing the lack of long-term research on high-protein diets. (Cernansky, 10/30)

Los Angeles Times: The 9 Worst Things You Can Do To Your Teeth

It’s that scary time of year — sugar season. You might know it as Halloween, when Americans are predicted to buy $2.7 billion worth of candy, according to the National Retail Federation. However, dentists and wary parents know the holiday is the unofficial launch of a sweets bacchanal that starts with trick-or-treat candy, and continues with Thanksgiving pie, Christmas cookies, Valentine’s chocolates and Easter jelly beans, and ends with an expensive trip to the dentist. (Herman, 10/30)

Stateline: Why It’s Hard To Crack Down On Drowsy Driving

Whether it’s working the night shift, caring for a newborn, studying all night for exams, or simply living in a 24/7 society, Americans are sleep-deprived — and that can be deadly on the nation’s roads. To draw attention to the problem, some states have passed resolutions, posted messages on highways, and required information to be included in driver’s education courses and driver’s manuals. But few have stepped up enforcement, trained police officers to detect when a driver hasn’t gotten enough sleep, or enacted criminal penalties if drowsy driving results in a fatality. (Bergal, 10/31)

NPR: How A Person Responds To Certain Words May Predict Whether They Are Suicidal

People who are thinking about killing themselves appear to have distinctive brain activity that can now be measured by a computer. In these people, words like "death" and "trouble" produce a distinctive "neural signature" not found in others, scientists report in the journal Nature Human Behavior. More than 44,000 people commit suicide in the U.S. each year. (Hamilton, 10/30)

Stateline/Boston Globe: Bounce House Regulations, Enforcement Lacking As Injuries Soar

Inflatable attractions like bounce houses, obstacle courses and slides, which have increased in popularity in recent decades, may seem less ominous than roller coasters that flip riders upside down or carnival rides that send thrill-seekers whirling through the open air. But they can be just as dangerous and they are far less regulated. The estimated number of injuries on the attractions soared from 5,311 in 2003 to 17,377 in 2013, according to a Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) report analyzing U.S. hospital records. A Stateline analysis found that the trend continues, with an estimated 20,700 injuries last year. (Fifield, 10/30)

Stat: In Yale Basement, A 'Shop Of Horrors' Concealed Medical History

At some point, the brains in the basement were definitely going to become a draw. How could they not? There were hundreds of them, all floating in clear jars with peeling yellowed labels: a grim diagnosis; a person’s name. Plus, this wasn’t just any basement. It lay beneath Yale’s medical school dorm, and behind a locked door that could be breached with a screwdriver. (Tedeschi, 10/31)

