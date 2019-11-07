Judge John Kronstadt of the United States District Court in Los Angeles ordered the federal government to immediately make available mental health screenings and treatment to thousands of families. The judge cited precedent from previous cases where governments can be held liable when with “deliberate indifference” they place people in dangerous situations.

The New York Times: U.S. Must Provide Mental Health Services To Families Separated At Border

A federal judge has ruled that the government must provide mental health services to thousands of migrant parents and children who experienced psychological harm as a result of the Trump administration’s practice of separating families. The decision, issued late Tuesday, marks a rare instance of the government being held legally accountable for mental trauma brought about by its policies — in this case, border security measures that locked thousands of migrant parents in detention while their children were placed in government shelters or foster homes. (Jordan, 11/6)