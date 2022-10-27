Menthol Vapes Don’t Help People Quit Smoking, FDA Says
The FDA said Logic Technology Development had not shown its menthol products were more likely than non-flavored ones to help people quit smoking, and also said the products risked enticing young people. An epilepsy treatment, OptumRx, and more are in the news.
USA Today:
FDA Rejects Menthol Flavored E-Cigarettes In Latest Vaping Knock-Down, Cites Harm To Youth
The FDA said Logic Technology Development didn't show its menthol products are more likely than non-flavored products to help people quit or reduce smoking. Combined with the risk of enticing youth vapers who like menthol vapes, the agency rejected the company's marketing of Logic Pro and Logic Power menthol e-liquid packages. (Alltucker, 10/26)
In other pharmaceutical news —
The New York Times:
Gene Treatment For Rare Epilepsy Causes Brain Side Effect In 2 Children
Weeks after Valeria Schenkel took an experimental drug named after her, the daily seizures that had afflicted her from birth became less frequent. But the drug caused fluid to build up in her brain, and a year later, she died at age 3. The drug was given to only one other child, and she experienced the same side effect and nearly died last year. (Hayden, 10/26)
Fierce Healthcare:
Health Tech Startup Ixlayer Partners With CVS Health On Home Tests
Initial home sample collection kits will target vitamin D, Lyme disease, sexually transmitted infections and thyroid function with a plan to expand early next year, executives told Fierce Healthcare. In addition to the kits, users will have access to a platform that transmits test results and resources for understanding them. (Gliadkovskaya, 10/26)
Columbus Dispatch:
OptumRx To Pay Ohio $15 Million To Settle Suit. The PBM Denies Such
"We have not reached a final agreement with the Ohio Attorney General. We continue to dispute his allegations and are honored to have delivered access to more affordable prescription medications for the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation and Ohio taxpayers,” said Andrew Krejci, spokesperson for the company. (Wu, 10/26)
CNBC:
How Organ Donation Works In The United States
There are more than 100,000 people in the United States waiting for an organ transplant, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing, known as UNOS. (Morabito, 10/26)