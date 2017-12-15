#MeToo Movement Shines Light On Sexual Harassment In Medical Research Industry

About one in three women in the field report experiencing workplace sexual harassment. In other public health news: high glucose levels during pregnancy, caregivers, macular degeneration and mass shootings.

Stat: In Wake Of #MeToo, A New Spotlight On Harassment In Biomedical Science

When, in early 2016, Dr. Reshma Jagsi published her survey on sexual harassment in biomedical research labs, it prompted an outpouring of emails from women in the field. The study was the first of its kind in two decades, and its findings were startling: Among a sample of 1,000 biomedical researchers, both men and women, the number of women reporting workplace sexual harassment had declined since 1995, but still amounted to 1 in 3 women. Now, in the wake of high-profile sexual assault allegations sweeping through popular culture, Jagsi — who heads the Center for Bioethics and Social Sciences in Medicine at the University of Michigan — has found that her research has gotten a second life. The biggest change, she said, is that she is hearing from more men. (Samuel, 12/15)

The New York Times: High Glucose Levels In Pregnancy Tied To Heart Defects In Babies

Women with high glucose readings early in pregnancy are at increased risk of having a baby with heart defects, even if they do not have full-blown diabetes, a new study found. Diabetes during pregnancy is a known risk factor for heart problems in babies. Researchers studied data on 19,107 mothers, members of two large health care systems, of whom 811 gave birth to babies with congenital heart disease. The data included blood glucose measurements done between four weeks before conception and the 14th week of gestation. (Bakalar, 12/15)

The New York Times: Easing The Burden On Caregivers

Eleanor Thomas and her sister have reorganized their schedules and finances to take care of their 93-year-old mother, Elising Roxas, who needs round-the-clock care. “A lot of women, especially single women, need to work,” said Ms. Thomas, 63, who lives in Mililani, Hawaii. “But at the same time they have all these responsibilities, to pay the bills, and to caregive. How can they possibly do all of that the same time?” (Towey, 12/15)

The New York Times: Vigorous Exercise Tied To Macular Degeneration In Men

A new study suggests that vigorous physical activity may increase the risk for vision loss, a finding that has surprised and puzzled researchers. Using questionnaires, Korean researchers evaluated physical activity among 211,960 men and women ages 45 to 79 in 2002 and 2003. Then they tracked diagnoses of age-related macular degeneration, from 2009 to 2013. Macular degeneration, the progressive deterioration of the central area of the retina, is the leading cause of vision loss in the elderly. (Bakalar, 12/14)

WBUR: Schools Disagree Over How To Prepare For Active Shooters

On average, there's nearly one school shooting a week in the United States, according to Everytown Research, a non-profit organization which advocates for gun control. ...There are various schools of thought as to how to approach active shooters on a school's campus. (Banlamudi, 12/14)

