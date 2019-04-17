Michigan AG Promises That In ‘Likely’ Event Roe Is Struck Down She Won’t Enforce State Abortion Ban

Michigan is among 10 states that still have pre-Roe abortion bans on the books. "I will never prosecute a woman or her doctor for making the difficult decision to terminate a pregnancy," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. Abortion news comes out of Oklahoma, Texas and North Carolina, as well.

The Associated Press: Michigan AG: No Abortion Prosecutions If Roe Is Reversed

Michigan's attorney general said Tuesday that she will not enforce a state abortion ban if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling. Democrat Dana Nessel, speaking at a Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan conference, told the crowd of abortion rights supporters that it is "likely" the 1973 decision legalizing abortion will be struck down by the high court's conservative majority. Michigan is among 10 states that still have pre-Roe abortion bans on the books. (4/16)

The Associated Press: Oklahoma Lawmakers Send Abortion ‘Reversal’ Bill To Governor

Doctors who perform medication abortions could face felony charges for not informing women about the possibility of reversing the process under a bill that is heading to the Oklahoma governor’s desk. The state House voted 74-24 on Tuesday for the bill. It requires abortion providers to tell women who are taking medication to terminate their pregnancies that the process can be reversed after they take the first of two pills. Several Democrats argued the bill would force doctors to provide scientifically dubious information to their patients. (4/16)

Dallas Morning News: Texas House Approves Bill Penalizing Doctors Who Fail To Care For Infants Born After Abortions

After a tense moment, Texas House members gave preliminary approval to legislation imposing a six-figure fine and possible prison time on any physician who fails to care for an infant born alive after an abortion. The bill, from Rep. Jeff Leach of Plano, prevailed Tuesday evening after Austin Democratic Rep. Donna Howard stressed that there's no record of post-abortion births in Texas and infanticide is already illegal. (Selby and Barragán, 4/16)

North Carolina Health News: Abortion Survivors Bill Heads To Gov. Cooper’s Desk

Legislators approved final passage of a bill Tuesday evening that would criminalize physicians who fail to provide life-saving care to fetuses that survive an unsuccessful abortion procedure and are subsequently born alive. Despite objections from Democrats, the Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act now goes to Gov. Roy Cooper for his signature or potentially his veto. (Hoban, 4/17)

In related news —

Kaiser Health News: Planned Parenthood’s ‘Risky Strategy’ To Update Its Image

The Trump administration is pushing ahead with its reproductive health agenda. It has rolled out changes to the Title X program, which funds family planning services for low-income people, that are designed to have a chilling effect on organizations that provide abortions or include this option in counseling. It also has nominated federal judges widely believed to support state-level abortion restrictions. Against that backdrop, Planned Parenthood, known as a staunch defender of abortion rights, is working to recast its public image. (Luthra and Barry-Jester, 4/17)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription