Michigan Bans Flavored E-Cigarettes; Officials Confirm Second Death Linked To Mysterious Vaping-Related Lung Illness

The Michigan ban will go into effect immediately and will last for six months, and can be renewed for another six months as regulators work on permanent rules. Meanwhile, another death is reported that may be linked to the vaping-related lung illnesses that have been cropping up across the country.

The Washington Post: Michigan Becomes First State To Ban Flavored E-Cigarettes

Michigan on Wednesday will become the first state in the nation to ban flavored e-cigarettes, a step the governor said was needed to protect young people from the potentially harmful effects of vaping. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), in an interview, said the state health department found youth vaping constituted a public health emergency, prompting her to take the action. “My number one priority is keeping our kids safe and protecting the health of the people of Michigan,” Whitmer said. (McGinley, 9/4)

The Oregonian: Oregon Reports Possible Vaping Death; Would Be Second In U.S. If Confirmed

A middle-age Oregonian died in July from severe lung disease after vaping cannabis, Oregon health officials said Tuesday. The death is the first in Oregon connected to electronic cigarettes. If confirmed by the federal government, it would be one of just two such deaths nationwide. The Centers for Disease Control announced the first-ever death linked to vaping about two weeks ago. (Zarkhin, 9/3)

CNN: Vaping: Another Death From Lung Illness Reported

Last month, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced the first such death amid a growing number of similar lung illnesses across the country. (Nedelman, 9/3)

Vox: Vaping Health Risks 2019: Doctors Don’t Know Why Hundreds Of People Are Sick

So far, the patients have a few things in common. They suffered from respiratory symptoms, including coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain, and difficulty breathing. Some have gotten seriously ill, even winding up in intensive care units on oxygen support through ventilators or intubation. Most are in their late teens and 20s with no underlying health issues. Many cases also involved vaping THC-containing liquids (though it’s not clear whether that was from cannabis e-cigs or nicotine e-cigs), and the CDC singled out black market products as another potential commonality. (Belluz, 9/3)

The Star Tribune: THC May Be To Blame In Minnesota's Severe Respiratory Illnesses Linked To Vaping

State and federal health investigators are focusing on illicit THC compounds as they search for the cause of a rash of vaping-related respiratory illnesses that struck teens and young adults this summer. Health officials have interviewed eight of 15 patients in Minnesota who have been hospitalized for severe respiratory illnesses with confirmed links to vaping. All inhaled THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana that creates a sensation of being high, said Richard Danila, epidemiology program manager for the Minnesota Department of Health. (Olson, 9/3)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Summit County Public Health Says Stop Using Vape, Dab Pens In Light Of Rise In Users With Respiratory Illness

Summit County Public Health warned people Tuesday to stop using any vape or e-cigarette devices amid a rise in cases of severe respiratory illness among teenagers and young adults who reported vaping e-cigarette or marijuana devices prior to hospitalization. Between Thursday and Tuesday, 298 patients across 25 states, including Ohio, were hospitalized with severe pulmonary illness after vaping tobacco products or dabbing marijuana oils, extracts or concentrates, SCPH said in a news release. (Goist, 9/3)

