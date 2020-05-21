Michigan Ford Plant’s Policy Is Clear That Visitors Must Wear Masks. Will Trump Finally Don One?

Ford officials have said that President Donald Trump, who has yet to be seen in public wearing a mask, will be allowed to bend their strict rules. Trump's trip to Michigan may be fraught with tension, as he escalated his fight with state leaders over funding and mail-in-voting on the eve of his visit.

The Hill: Trump Takes Pandemic Fight To Michigan

President Trump on Thursday will visit the 2020 battleground of Michigan as he seeks to contrast his handling of the pandemic with that of the state’s Democratic leaders. Trump’s visit to a Ford plant manufacturing ventilators in Ypsilanti will mark his third trip to a critical swing state in as many weeks. Each time, he has sought to highlight the private sector’s work with the federal government on the coronavirus. (Chalfant, 5/20)

The Washington Post: Trump Asked By Michigan AG To Wear Mask During Ford Plant Visit

Ahead of President Trump’s planned trip Thursday to a Ford manufacturing plant in Michigan, the state’s attorney general implored him to wear a face mask on his tour, citing a “legal responsibility.” (Chiu, 5/21)

ABC News: Trump, Yet To Wear Mask In Public, To Visit Michigan Ventilator Facility That Requires Them

President Donald Trump has yet to publicly wear a face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic but is set to tour a Ford plant manufacturing ventilators in Michigan Thursday where masks are required. The Ford policy at the plant couldn't be any clearer: "Face masks are required to be worn by everyone, in all facilities, at all times. This measure of protection will remain in effect until such time as the COVID-19 virus is no longer a critical risk." But Ford officials have signaled they may allow Trump to bend that rule. (Phelps and Gittleson, 5/20)

CNBC: Coronavirus: Trump Required To Wear Mask For Ford Visit, Michigan AG Says

Ford, whose Rawsonville Components Plant in Ypsilanti is set to host Trump on Thursday, has a policy of requiring masks there. The company said it has informed the White House about that policy. But Ford also said Tuesday, “The White House has its own safety and testing policies in place and will make its own determination” about whether Trump and his party will wear masks during the visit. (Mangan, 5/20)

Reuters: Trump To Visit Ford Plant In Battleground State Michigan Amid Tensions With Governor

Trump has made only a handful of trips out of Washington since the pandemic went into full force. They have focused on politically important states such as Arizona and Pennsylvania and have included campaign-style music and rhetoric despite being official White House visits. Trump’s signature political rallies have been suspended because of the outbreak. Trump and Ford have been at odds for nearly a year over the automaker’s decision in July 2019 to back a deal with California for stricter fuel economy standards than his administration proposed. (Mason, 5/21)

Bloomberg: Trump’s Visit To A Ford Factory Will Be Fraught With Tension

Even the coronavirus relief effort has been an erratic experience. Ford and General Motors Co. had already committed to building ventilators when Trump lashed out GM Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra over federal contract negotiations and demanded that the two companies make the devices “FAST!!!!!!” He and members of his administration have praised the carmakers since then. “With or without the president’s urging, the automakers took this upon themselves and created their own network to gather all the various components and to work with the ventilator companies,” said Carla Bailo, the president of the Center for Automotive Research, which consulted with the companies on their shift to making medical equipment. “All of that was ongoing in advance of any kind of executive order or tweets.” (Naughton, 5/21)

The Hill: Ford Temporarily Shuts Down Two Plants After Employees Test Positive For Coronavirus

Ford temporarily paused production at two assembly plants this week after employees tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The closures, which occurred at plants in Dearborn, Mich., and Chicago, came as Ford resumed operations at its North American factories for the first time in months. The plant in Chicago briefly suspended operations on Tuesday after two employees tested positive for the virus, a spokesperson told The Hill. (Wise, 5/20)

CNN: Ford Forced To Halt Production At Two Plants After Employees Test Positive For Covid-19

Both plants, as well as other Ford plants across four Midwest states -- restarted production Monday after suspending production for about two months because of health concerns. This week's stoppages were expected to be brief -- the Chicago plant was back in operation Wednesday morning, and the Dearborn plant is expected to resume operations later Wednesday night. Still, the temporary shutdowns are a sign of the difficulty of operating factories while complying with enhanced safety measures put in place to deal with the pandemic. (Isidore, 5/20)

The Washington Post: Ahead Of President’s Visit, Michigan Town Battles Racial Disparities In Coronavirus Deaths

In her two decades on the city council, Lois E. Allen-Richardson recalls using the word “racism” only once during official meetings in the city hall chamber. The 77-year old mayor pro-tem of this liberal, blue-collar town grew up here at a time when she and her neighbors were barred from downtown restaurants and dress shops because of their skin color. Though Allen-Richardson, who is black, walks freely now, she sees racism elsewhere: in the segregated neighborhoods, in the stories about black residents denied coronavirus testing, in the struggle to get a testing site in a neighborhood with among the highest infection rates. (Balingit, 5/20)

Mlive.Com: Washtenaw County Board Of Commissioners Chairman Asks President Trump To Cancel Visit

The chairman of Washtenaw County’s Board of Commissioners has sent a letter to President Donald Trump asking him to cancel his Thursday visit to the county. In his letter, Jason Morgan said he’s concerned Trump’s May 20 visit will put Washtenaw County residents at risk for further exposure to COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. “I respect the Office of the President and generally welcome the opportunity for you to learn about the needs of our community; however, I firmly believe that your recent inaccurate statements and actions cause greater uncertainty, division and harm to our residents,” Morgan’s letter states. (Marowski, 5/20)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription