Michigan Governor Wants To Pump The Brakes On Medicaid Work Requirements Set To Go Into Effect In January

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, is worried about coverage losses seen in other states. But the Republican-controlled Legislature would have to agree to the pause.

The Hill: Michigan Governor Calls For Pause In Medicaid Work Requirements

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) is calling for a pause in the state’s Medicaid work requirements to avoid coverage losses on Jan. 1, The Associated Press reported on Monday. Michigan’s work requirements for Medicaid recipients are set to take effect on New Year's Day. Whitmer’s call for a pause, however, would have to be agreed to by the Republican-controlled legislature, raising doubts about whether it will occur. (Sullivan, 12/2)

MLive.com: Whitmer Says Michigan Legislature Should Pause Medicaid Work Requirements

Whitmer called on Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, to move a measure forward in the Legislature. She said she admired Shirkey’s work to expand Medicaid coverage under the Affordable Care Act in 2014. Shirkey also sponsored the bill requiring Medicaid recipients to work. The Trump administration opened the door for Medicaid work requirements by approving a handful of state waivers. Gov. Rick Snyder later signed a bill requiring able-bodied recipients of the state’s Healthy Michigan Medicaid program to work or risk losing health care coverage. (Barrett, 12/2)

The Associated Press: Whitmer: Legislature Should Help Pause Medicaid Work Rules

Her administration will announce some actions related to the work rules in coming days. Whitmer and Democratic U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin held an event in Lansing Monday to encourage people to enroll for insurance under the federal health law. Enrollment ends Dec. 15. (12/2)

