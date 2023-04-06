Michigan Officially Repeals Unenforceable 1931 Abortion Ban

A state constitutional amendment meant the old ban was no longer in effect, but Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other Democrats wanted to be on the safe side. Meanwhile, in New Mexico, the Democratic governor signed a bill protecting abortion providers from prosecution or extradition.

The 19th: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Repeals 1931 Abortion Ban

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday signed into law a bill that repeals a 1931 abortion ban, cementing access in the state and fulfilling a promise she made during her reelection campaign. Whitmer signed the legislation surrounded by Michigan doctors, lawmakers and abortion advocates. (Rodriguez, 4/5)

Detroit Free Press: Whitmer Repeals Michigan's 1931 Abortion Ban

With the stroke of her pen, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer repealed an unenforceable Michigan law Wednesday that makes it a felony to administer most abortions with no exception for rape or incest. For decades, the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision guaranteed a national constitutional right to abortion. But when the court overturned that decision, a Michigan Court of Claims judge issued an order temporarily blocking Michigan's abortion ban to ensure continued legal access to the procedure in the state. Michigan voters ultimately took up the matter directly during last year's midterm when they embraced an amendment to the state's constitution to enshrine an explicit right to seek abortions. While the constitutional amendment means the 1931 abortion ban is no longer in effect, Democratic lawmakers still wanted to repeal it. (Hendrickson, 4/5)

In abortion news from New Mexico —

AP: New Mexico Governor Signs Bill To Shield Abortion Providers

Democratic New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a bill Wednesday that protects providers of abortions from related prosecution, professional disciplinary action or extradition attempts by out-of-state interests. A companion abortion-rights bill signed in March guarantees access to reproductive health care in response to a string of anti-abortion ordinances by cities and counties in eastern New Mexico where opposition to abortion access runs deep. (Lee, 4/5)

From Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and California —

AP: Narrow Abortion Exemption Bill Passed By Tennessee Lawmakers

Tennessee’s GOP-dominant Senate gave final approval Wednesday to legislation that would add a narrow exemption to one of the strictest abortion bans in the United States, with it now heading to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk for his approval. The Senate passed the bill on a 26-1 vote, with several of the chamber’s Democratic lawmakers voting “present” rather than picking a side. (Kruesi, 4/5)

Salt Lake Tribune: A Texas Pastor Aims To Outlaw Abortion In Towns Bordering Utah

As Utah inches toward an abortion clinic ban that will likely end access to elective abortion, a Texas-based anti-abortion organization is working to enact de facto abortion bans in localities just across the border — starting with West Wendover, Nevada. (Anderson Stern, 4/5)

KHN: Gov. Newsom Wanted California To Cut Ties With Walgreens. Then Federal Law Got In The Way.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared last month that California was “done” doing business with Walgreens after the pharmacy chain said it would not distribute an abortion pill in 21 states where Republicans threatened legal action. Since then, KHN has learned that the Democratic governor must compromise on his hard-line tweet. California is legally bound to continue doing business with Walgreens through the state’s massive Medicaid program, health law experts said. And according to a public records request, the state paid Walgreens $1.5 billion last year. (Young, 4/6)

In related election news —

The New York Times: Wisconsin Rout Points to Democrats’ Enduring Post-Dobbs Strength

Republicans are now heading into a series of coming races — for Kentucky governor this year and for president and an array of Senate seats in 2024 — with ample warning signs about the pitfalls of nominating candidates who hold positions on issues like abortion and elections that are unpopular with voters in the nation’s most competitive states. (Epstein, 4/5)

NPR: A N.C. Lawmaker Has Switched Parties, Creating A Path To Stricter Abortion Laws

A Democratic North Carolina lawmaker announced on Wednesday that she was switching to the GOP, giving Republicans a veto-proof majority in the state and paving a way for major legislative changes. (López Restrepo, 4/5)

In other reproductive health news —

Axios: Study: Black Women At Higher Risk Of Maternal Mortality Than White Women Regardless Of Where They Are

Black women in areas that have more access to maternal health care are at "disproportionately" higher risk of dying during or after childbirth than white women who live in underserved areas, according to a new study in The Lancet. The big picture: While women of color are known to be at greater risk, the study is the first to apply a geographic lens in this way, per the study's co-author. (Gonzalez, 4/5)

