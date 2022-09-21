Microprotein Mutation Linked With Higher Alzheimer’s Risks
Scientists say mutations in one particular microprotein are associated with an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease, brain atrophy, and changes in energy metabolism. Other reports note that cancer death rates are still falling and that too few children with sickle cell anemia are getting stroke screening.
The Hill:
Scientists Identify Mutated Protein Linked To Alzheimer’s Disease Risk
New research is uncovering the role a specific protein might play in developing Alzheimer’s, a disease that affects 5 million people in the U.S., according to estimates from 2020. In a study published today in Molecular Psychiatry, researchers identified a new gene from mitochondrial DNA that encodes for a “microprotein,” named SHMOOSE. They analyzed the default and mutated versions of this small protein and found that the mutated version is associated with increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease, brain atrophy and changes in energy metabolism. (Hou, 9/20)
On cancer and sickle cell anemia —
NBC News:
Cancer Death Rates Continue To Fall, Driven By New Treatments And Improved Screening
“This is a really exciting time in cancer management,” said Dr. Stephen Ansell, the senior deputy director for the Midwest at the Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center in Rochester, Minnesota, who wasn’t involved with the report. “We see the death rate from cancer keeps going down.” (Sullivan, 9/21)
AP:
Study: Too Few Kids With Sickle Cell Get Stroke Screen, Care
Too few U.S. kids with sickle cell anemia get a needed screening for stroke, according to a study released Tuesday. The study found fewer than half get the screening and only about half or fewer get a treatment that can help with pain and anemia. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the study, and called for more screening and treatment. (Stobbe, 9/20)
In other health and wellness news —
CBS News:
Don't Cook Your Chicken In NyQuil: FDA Issues Warning Against Social Media Challenge
The American Academy of Pediatrics also advised parents to speak with their teens about which challenges are trending on social media or at school. "Sometimes kids are more willing to talk about their peers than themselves. Asking questions about school trends, friends and fads may yield more answers than direct questions about their own activities," the AAP said on its website. (Singh, 9/20)
AP:
NTSB Wants All New Vehicles To Check Drivers For Alcohol Use
The National Transportation Safety Board is recommending that all new vehicles in the U.S. be equipped with blood alcohol monitoring systems that can stop an intoxicated person from driving. The recommendation, if enacted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, could reduce the number of alcohol-related crashes, one of the biggest causes of highway deaths in the U.S. (Krisher, 9/20)
The Texas Tribune, ProPublica and NBC News:
How Generator Shut-Off Switches Failed To Protect A Family Of Three
The generator industry’s promised fix for deadly carbon monoxide poisoning was put to the test last year on a narrow patio outside Demetrice Johnson’s home after Hurricane Ida plunged much of Louisiana into darkness. (Trevizo and Hixenbaugh, 9/21)