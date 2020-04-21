Midwest Governors Work To Keep Meatpacking Plants Open As Infections Spread In Close Quarters
Meat processing workers are particularly susceptible to the virus because they typically work shoulder-to-shoulder and congregate in crowded locker rooms and cafeterias. More news on the food industry reports on the spread of COVID-19 among farm workers and at packaged-food companies.
The Associated Press:
States Work To Keep Meat Plants Open Despite Virus Outbreaks
Governors in the Midwest are working to keep large meatpacking plants operating despite coronavirus outbreaks that have sickened hundreds of workers and threaten to disrupt the nation’s supply of pork and beef. In Kansas, Gov. Laura Kelly sent personal protective equipment and testing supplies to counties with meat processing plants. Gov. Kristi Noem said she didn’t think it would be difficult to fulfill federal requirements to reopen a shuttered facility in South Dakota. (Foley, 4/21)
The Wall Street Journal:
Coronavirus Spreads To Farms, Packaged-Food Plants
The coronavirus pandemic is deepening challenges for the U.S. food system, forcing plant closures and infecting farmworkers at a time when packaged-food companies say demand for groceries has never been higher. Production has been curtailed at a range of facilities across the country, including a Kraft Heinz Co. macaroni-and-cheese plant and a Conagra Brands Inc. frozen-meal factory. (Newman and Gasparro, 4/20)
The Associated Press:
US Pork Farmers Panic As Virus Ruins Hopes For Great Year
After enduring extended trade disputes and worker shortages, U.S. hog farmers were poised to finally hit it big this year with expectations of climbing prices amid soaring domestic and foreign demand. Instead, restaurant closures due to the coronavirus have contributed to an estimated $5 billion in losses for the industry, and almost overnight millions of hogs stacking up on farms now have little value. (Pitt, 4/21)