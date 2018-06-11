Midwest – Not The South – Has Fewest Abortion Clinics. Pro-Choice Advocates Express Concerns About Dwindling Access, New Restrictive Laws.

A new study finds that regional differences were great, with one abortion clinic for every 55,662 women in the Northeast and one for every 67,883 women in the West. The Midwest had the lowest number of clinics per woman, with one for every 165,886 women, while the ratio in the South was one clinic for every 145,645 women.

Chicago Tribune: Midwest Has Fewest Abortion Clinics Per Woman Than Any Other Region, Study Says

The Midwest has fewer abortion clinics than any other region in the United States based on the population of women of child-bearing age, according to recent research from the University of California, San Francisco. Nationwide, the number of clinics varied drastically by region, including within the Midwest, according to the study, published in May in the Journal of Medical Internet Research. (Lourgos, 6/11)

In other news on women's reproductive rights —

The Associated Press: Judge Asked To Again Halt Arkansas Abortion Pills Law

Planned Parenthood asked a federal judge on Friday to again block an Arkansas law that restricts how abortion pills are administered, saying the restriction makes the state the first in the U.S. to effectively ban that form of abortion. Attorneys for Planned Parenthood and the state appeared before U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker, a little more than a week after the U.S. Supreme Court allowed the state to enforce the restriction. The law says doctors who provide abortion pills must hold a contract with a physician with admitting privileges at a hospital that agrees to treat any complications. (DeMillo, 6/8)

