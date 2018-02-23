Midwives Are Rare In U.S., But Empowering Them Could Significantly Boost Maternal, Infant Health

A new study found states that have done the most to integrate midwives into their health care systems -- including Washington, New Mexico and Oregon -- have some of the best outcomes for mothers and babies.

ProPublica: A Larger Role For Midwives Could Improve Deficient U.S. Care For Mothers And Babies

Now a groundbreaking study, the first systematic look at what midwives can and can’t do in the states where they practice, offers new evidence that empowering them could significantly boost maternal and infant health. The five-year effort by researchers in Canada and the U.S., published Wednesday, found that states that have done the most to integrate midwives into their health care systems, including Washington, New Mexico and Oregon, have some of the best outcomes for mothers and babies. (Martin, 2/22)

In other women's health news —

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Catholic-Affiliated Racine Hospital Reportedly Ceasing Tubal Ligation

Following a report that Racine’s only hospital would cease offering sterilizations for women, Planned Parenthood and a statewide women’s health organization are criticizing what they called another restriction on health care options for women. (Schmid, 2/22)

