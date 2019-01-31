Might Need To Chuck Your Chicken Nuggets: Both Tysons, Perdue Recall Products For Different Reasons

No one has gotten sick from the bits of rubber and the allergen milk finding their way into the popular food, according to the USDA, but the more than 100,000 pounds have been recalled, and consumers are advised to return them to the store or throw them out.

The New York Times: 120,000 Pounds, Recalled: What’s Happening To America’s Chicken Nuggets?

Tyson Foods, one of the United States’ largest meat producers, recalled more than 36,000 pounds of chicken nuggets on Tuesday after pieces of rubber were found in the food. A day earlier, another large meat supplier, Perdue, recalled more than 16,000 pounds of chicken nuggets because of misbranding and undeclared allergens. The nuggets contain milk — a common allergen — but it was not clearly specified on the packaging, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. (Garcia, 1/30)

The Washington Post: Tyson Nuggets Recall: 36,000 Pounds May Have Been Contaminated With Rubber

Tyson Foods said consumers contacted the company after they found small pieces of soft, blue rubber in the nuggets. The company said that rubber was found in a “very small number” of packages but that it decided to recall 36,420 pounds of product “out of an abundance of caution.” (Phillips, 1/30)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription