Democratic chair of the House Armed Services Committee is reportedly concerned a rollback of the military vaccine mandate may happen in a new version of the National Defense Authorization Act, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says he wants mandates to stay, to keep protecting troop health.
Politico:
Defense Bill Could Roll Back Covid Vaccine Policy, Top Dem Says
Final defense legislation set to be unveiled next week could undo the Pentagon’s policy of kicking out troops for not taking the Covid vaccine, the Democratic chair of the House Armed Services Committee said Saturday. Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.) said a rollback of the policy is on the table for a compromise version of the National Defense Authorization Act, but hasn’t been decided yet. (O'Brien and Bender, 12/3)
AP:
Keep COVID Military Vaccine Mandate, Defense Chief Says
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he wants to keep the military’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate in place to protect the health of the troops, as Republican governors and lawmakers press to rescind it. This past week more than 20 Republican governors sent a letter to President Joe Biden asking that the administration remove the mandate, saying it has hurt the U.S. National Guard’s ability to recruit troops. Those troops are activated by governors to respond to natural disasters or unrest. (Copp, 12/4)
The Times Of Israel:
Side Effects Of COVID Vaccines Often 'Psychosomatic': Israeli Peer-Reviewed Study
New Israeli research suggests that side effects from COVID vaccines are frequently psychosomatic — a self-fulfilling prophecy of sorts. The more hesitant people are about taking the vaccine, the more likely they are to feel side effects, according to a peer-reviewed study that was published on Monday. (Jeffay, 12/5)
CNBC:
Study: Exercise May Increase The Effectiveness Of Covid-19 Vaccines
Having the most protection from severe outcomes following Covid-19 infection is largely attributed to vaccination. But, the shot’s effectiveness may be enhanced by physical activity, a new study found. Elevated levels of physical activity appeared to be associated with higher effectiveness from the primary series of the Covid-19 vaccination, according to new research published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine. (Onque, 12/4)
NBC News:
Why So Few People Over 65 Gotten New Covid Booster Shots, Despite Their Risk
Around 85% of Covid deaths in the last four weeks were among people ages 65 and up, according to an NBC News analysis of data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But just 31% of that group has gotten updated booster shots. (Bendix, 12/2)