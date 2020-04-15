Military Leaders Take On Unique Pandemic Challenges Soldiers Face While Balancing Long-Held Traditions
Military leaders sound more cautious that President Donald Trump, warning that expecting things to go back to normal in the summer is a best-case scenario.
Military Sees No Quick Exit From 'New World' Of Coronavirus
The U.S. military is bracing for a months-long struggle against the coronavirus, looking for novel ways to maintain a defensive crouch that sustains troops’ health without breaking their morale — while still protecting the nation. Unlike talk in the Trump administration of possibly reopening the country as early as May, military leaders are suggesting that this summer may be the best-case scenario of tiptoeing toward a return to normal activities. Even that is uncertain, and for now the focus is on adjusting as the pandemic’s threat evolves. (Burns, 4/15)
Coronavirus Challenges The Military’s Way Of Doing Things — Including Haircuts
The Pentagon has issued adequate guidance to curb the spread of the coronavirus among U.S. troops stationed around the globe, but execution of new and changing rules remains uneven, senior leaders said Tuesday. Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper, speaking at the Pentagon, said the Defense Department had issued eight iterations of instructions, including a worldwide “stop movement” order freezing many troops in place and new rules on physical distancing and the use of face coverings, based in part on evolving recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Ryan, 4/14)
Coronavirus: 7 Infected On Navy Hospital Ship Mercy In L.A. Port
The Navy has removed 116 medical staff members from its hospital ship docked off Los Angeles after seven of them tested positive for the novel coronavirus, an official said Tuesday. The personnel from the medical ship Mercy were taken to a nearby base and remain under quarantine. None so far has needed hospitalization, said Lt. Rochelle Rieger of the 3rd Fleet. (4/14)
COVID-19 Brings Overhaul Of Military Health Care To A Halt
The agencies that oversee the health of U.S. military personnel and veterans were pushing ahead this spring with the biggest overhaul of their health systems in three decades. The initiatives aimed to shift up to 15 million patients to private care providers, shutter clinics and hospitals, and reduce the number of military doctors and nurses. The Army, Navy and Air Force, along with the Defense Health Agency, had begun shedding patients and providers under reforms set into motion in 2017 under the National Defense Authorization Act. (Kime, 4/15)