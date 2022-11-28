Millions In Texas’ Largest City Under Boil Water Notice

Houston is not just Texas' most populous city, it's amongst the largest in the country — making the boil water notice particularly impactful. It was caused over the weekend due to a power outage at a water purification plant. Also in the news: drug addition research, transgender medical care, and more.

NPR: Schools Closed, Boil Water Notice Issued In Houston After Water Plant Lost Power

Houston is under a boil water notice after a power outage caused low water pressure across the city, according to Houston Public Works. Power went out at a water purification plant at about 10:30 a.m Sunday. Power and water pressures have since been restored, but the boil water notice is still in effect. (Archie, 11/28)

In other news from Texas —

Houston Chronicle: Researchers Investigate Drug Addiction At Houston Brain Bank

Alana Bradley darted around a UTHealth Science Center laboratory on a gloomy November afternoon, gathering supplies — gloves, gown, a pen-sized biopsy tool and a blue icebox — for the morbid task ahead. A text flashes on the 26-year-old research assistant’s cellphone, from a doctor at the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. (Gill, 11/25)

Politico: Conservative States Are Blocking Trans Medical Care. Families Are Fleeing

Carrie Jackson and her family of three fondly remember their home in Denton, Texas. They had moved to the Dallas suburb from the tiny town of Malakoff, Texas, back in 2016. Jackson landed a job she liked as a lead counselor for the Aubrey Independent School District. Carrie said her 17-year-old high school junior, Cass, who is transgender, was thriving. (Connell-Bryan, Kenen and Holzman, 11/27)

In other health news from across the U.S. —

Des Moines Register: Iowa To Receive $42.6 Million In Settlement With Opioid Manufacturers

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller announced a final settlement has been reached in the lawsuit against Allergan, which is now part of AbbVie, and Teva Pharmaceuticals for its role in the ongoing opioid epidemic. A dozen states, including Iowa, argued the companies failed to take sufficient action in preventing opioid drugs from being diverted to illegal trade. (Ramm, 11/23)

The Boston Globe: With Term Drawing To Close, Baker Reappointed Chief Medical Examiner, His Administration’s Highest-Paid Employee

Governor Charlie Baker last month quietly reappointed the state’s chief medical examiner to a new five-year term, a move that could keep the executive branch’s highest-paid employee in place through his successor’s upcoming term. (Stout, 11/23)

The Washington Post: Judge Denies Missouri Teenager’s Plea To Witness Father’s Execution

A 19-year-old woman’s petition to attend the imminent execution of her father in Missouri has been denied by a federal judge because she is under 21 years old, the minimum legal age to witness an execution in the state. ... In an order denying the motion, also shared by the ACLU, U.S. District Judge Brian Wimes acknowledged the age bar could cause Ramey emotional harm, but did not find that it violated her First and 14th Amendment rights, as her lawyers argued. (Sands, 11/27)

Chicago Tribune: 211 Hotline Is A Quick Connection For Non-Emergency Health And Social Services

Unsure where to go for help, a homeless single mother named Mary made an important call after she had a baby in 2020. She dialed 211, a social service hotline that put her in touch with transitional housing. (McCoppin, 11/26)

Billings Gazette: 'Why Didn't They Tell My Family?' Family Impacted A Third Time Due To Nursing Home Closures

With only two boxes left to unpack, Mary Jensen was hesitant to dive into the rest of her belongings. Having just moved into her third nursing home in four months, she worried that this facility could close unexpectedly, forcing her and her roommate, Sharon Grudzinski, to move — again. (Schabacker, 11/27)

North Carolina Health News: Changes This Open Enrollment Season

It’s the time of year when millions of North Carolinians will pore through health insurance offerings trying to determine what will be the best coverage for them this coming year. Just under half of the state’s residents receive insurance from their employers, the state’s 710,000 Medicare recipients need to update their enrollment, and about a million people in the state don’t have access to health insurance at all. (Donnelly-DeRoven, 11/28)

