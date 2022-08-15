Millions Of Kids Returning To School Without Free School Meals

Many schoolchildren won't have the benefits of pandemic-era free food, though some areas are making efforts to help hungry kids. Also: a boil water advisory affecting over 100,000 people in Michigan, more cases of H3N2v flu, and other public health news.

The Wall Street Journal: Pandemic-Era Free School Meals Expire, Leaving Some Districts Seeking Solutions

Millions of school children are heading back to class this month without free breakfast or lunch for the first time in two years, to the disappointment of many parents and school administrators who are facing rising costs of food and supplies due to inflation. Some federal pandemic-era provisions that allowed schools to serve universal free meals will expire when districts start school for the fall, leaving many districts unprepared to make up the difference and urging parents to apply for a free or reduced-price lunch. While the provisions were always meant to be temporary, the expiration comes as supply-chain disruptions and rising food prices are pushing school-meal prices higher. (Sarraf, 8/14)

In other health and wellness news —

Detroit Free Press: Water Flow Restored But Boil Water Advisory Still In Effect For 133K

Water flow has been restored to all affected areas after the water main break at the Great Lakes Water Authority's Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility. Though the flow is not at normal levels, there will be enough flow for sanitary purposes. Crews were able to accomplish this after changing the direction of water pumping in the transmission. (Raza, 8/14)

CIDRAP: More H3N2v Flu Cases Linked To West Virginia Fair

The CDC reported two more variant H3N2 (H3N2v) flu infections in West Virginia, both with links to the same agricultural fair as the initially identified case. In its weekly flu report, the CDC said the two new cases involve people ages 18 and younger. Neither was hospitalized, and both have recovered. So far, no human-to-human spread has been identified. (8/12)

CBS News: Recall Of Oatly, Grumpy's And Other Beverages Expands

Lyons Magnus, a maker of coffee and nutritional drinks, is expanding a recall of dozens of different products over potential bacterial contamination that could cause botulism poisoning. (Ivanova, 8/12)

USA Today: Study: How Many People Have Tinnitus? What Causes Ringing In Ears?

Tinnitus, commonly described as a ringing in the ears, may affect about 750 million people around the world, according to new research based on about 50 years of data. The study, published this week in the research journal JAMA Neurology, suggests tinnitus is perceived as a major problem by more than 120 million people, most of whom are 65 or older. (Fernando, 8/13)

On the health effects of gun violence —

KHN: ‘Still A Lot Of Pain’: Four Years After Mass Shooting, Texas Community Grapples With Fallout

In May 2018, after a high school shooting killed 10 people, the Santa Fe Resiliency Center opened in a church. Any resident could see a counselor, attend a support group, and take part in a healing mandala coloring class, music therapy, or a workshop on emotional first aid — all free of charge. Today the center sits in a strip mall sandwiched between a seafood restaurant and vacant storefronts. On a recent evening, instead of patients filling the waiting room, counselors saw clients over video from their offices. The center looks empty but, according to therapists, the need is still there. (Rayasam, 8/15)

AP: School Shooter's Brain Exams To Be Subject Of Court Hearing

A defense mental health expert in the penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz can pinpoint when he realized the 23-year-old mass murderer still has “irrational thoughts” — the two were making small talk when Cruz began describing plans for an eventual life outside prison. Wesley Center, a Texas counselor, said that happened last year at the Broward County jail as he fitted Cruz’s scalp with probes for a scan to map his brain. The defense at hearings this week will try to convince Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer that Center and other experts should be allowed to testify at Cruz’s ongoing trial about what their tests showed, something the prosecution wants barred. (Spencer, 8/14)

Chicago Tribune: Highland Park Shooting: How July 4 Unfolded At Local Hospital

It was relatively quiet the morning of July Fourth at Highland Park Hospital. About half a dozen patients were in the emergency department of the more than 100-year-old hospital, which sits in a leafy neighborhood of the normally peaceful suburb. (Schencker, 8/14)

