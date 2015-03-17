Minn. Governor Seeks Task Force To Mull Future Of MNsure

Gov. Mark Dayton is proposing that an advisory group to consider future options for MNsure, including a possible switch to the federal government’s healthcare.gov website. Meanwhile, an expanded audit of Colorado's exchange awaits the governor's pen and efforts to expand Medicaid in Missouri have failed to gain traction.

Minneapolis Star-Tribune: Dayton Proposes Task Force To Consider MNsure Options

Gov. Mark Dayton is seeking $500,000 for a task force that would consider future options for MNsure including a possible switch to the federal government’s HealthCare.gov website. (Snowbeck, 3/16)

The Associated Press: House Panel Votes To End MNsure, Shift To Federal Exchange

The debate over the future of Minnesota's state-operated health insurance exchange took an emotional turn Monday night as lawmakers weighed stories from one man who said his struggle to get coverage through the exchange contributed to his wife's death, while others said MNsure saved their lives. (3/17)

Minnesota Public Radio: GOP Leader Wants To End MinnesotaCare

Days after saying they want to cut taxes and still spend money on key priorities, a key Republican in the Minnesota House is floating a proposal to end a popular health care program for Minnesota's working poor. ... State Rep. Matt Dean, who chairs the House Health Care Finance Committee, would move the 95,000 people currently participating in MinnesotaCare coverage to MNsure, where they would buy a private plan. Dean estimates the shift would save about $900 million over two years, cash that could be used for Republican priorities that include nursing home funding, and mental and dental health programs. (Richert, 3/16)

The Associated Press: Expanded Review Of Colorado Health Exchange Awaits Governor's Pen

An expanded review of the Colorado health insurance exchange awaits the governor's pen. The state House voted 64-1 Monday to approve an expanded state audit for Connect For Health Colorado. (3/16)

St. Louis Public Radio: Health Care Professionals Skeptical Of Nixon's Medicaid Expansion Proposals

Hospitals are pushing for Medicaid expansion in Missouri. Physicians say it’s crucial. And yet, lawmakers in favor of expansion have been unable to create a proposal that the legislature’s Republican majority will accept. (Bouscaren, 3/16)

