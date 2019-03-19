Minn. House Passes Bill That Would Raise Registration Fees For Drugmakers With The Money Going Toward Opioid Crisis

The fees would bring in $20 million a year and would be used for education, intervention, treatment and recovery strategies. Meanwhile, a report finds that opioid and suicide deaths in the state are still on the rise.

The Associated Press: Minnesota House Aims To Hit Drug Companies For Opioid Crisis

The Minnesota House voted Monday night to hold drug manufacturers responsible for the state's growing costs for dealing with the opioid crisis. The bill passed 94-34 after around four hours of debate that split mostly along party lines. It would support a wide range of prevention, education, intervention, treatment and recovery strategies. The state would pay for them by sharply raising its currently low annual registration fees for pharmaceutical manufacturers and drug wholesalers that sell or distribute opioids in Minnesota. (3/18)

Pioneer Press: Lawmakers Find Common Ground On Opioid Fees, Hands-Free Calls And Missed School Days

Minnesota has the nation’s only divided Legislature with Democrats controlling the House and Republicans leading the Senate. When the legislative session began, leaders were quick to say they wanted to find common ground. Halfway through their session such agreements have been rare, until Monday’s six-plus-hour House floor session. All three of the bills passed have a strong chance of eventually making it to Democratic Gov. Tim Walz’s desk for his signature. (Magan, 3/18)

The Star Tribune: Minnesota Suicides And Other 'Preventable Deaths' Reach Record Levels

Suicide and opioid overdose deaths both rose in Minnesota in 2017, extending a trend that began in 2000 and reaching record levels, according to data released Monday by state health officials who called it “a worrisome long-term trend.” Deaths by suicide rose 5 percent, while opioid overdose deaths jumped 12 percent. Deaths from alcohol-related causes declined slightly in 2017, but have also posted a long-term increase, according to the state Department of Health report. (Howatt and Van Oot, 3/18)

And in other news on the crisis —

Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Will Send People To Drug Treatment In An Uber

The opioid epidemic has required public health and other authorities to open numerous pathways to treatment to try to aid those who are addicted. Providing treatment on demand is important, experts say, because many addicted people want help one moment but turn away from it the next because of withdrawal sickness or environmental triggers that cause them to use drugs. (DeMio, 3/18)

