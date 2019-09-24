Minnesota Lawmakers Tackle How To Help People With Diabetes Who Can’t Afford Rising Costs Of Insulin

The plan under consideration would require pharmaceutical companies to supply insulin to Minnesota patients who are not already on a public health program and who make less than 400 percent of the federal poverty line. As the debate goes on, one state legislator's suggestion about buying cheap insulin incites criticism. And in other state legislative news, Georgia lawmakers consider electric scooter limits.

Pioneer Press: As Insulin Debate Continues, Minnesota Lawmakers Aim To Triage Plans

State lawmakers on Monday took up the latest proposal to provide insulin to diabetics in need, but not before debating whether other plans should get higher priority. The Senate Health and Human Services Committee took up a measure that would require drug manufacturers to foot the bill for insulin supplies for Minnesotans who can’t afford the drug and who don’t have state-sponsored health insurance. (Ferguson, 9/23)

The Star Tribune: Minnesota GOP Legislator Touts $25 Insulin At Walmart; Diabetics Say It Has Drawbacks

The Facebook video shows state Rep. Jeremy Munson walking into Walmart without an insulin prescription and picking up a vial for $24.88. ...Democrats quickly condemned Munson’s advice as irresponsible and dangerous, warning that different types of insulin cannot be treated the same way. But as state lawmakers remain locked in a fierce debate over how to help Minnesotans shelling out $300 for a couple weeks of insulin — and who face deadly consequences if they cannot pay — Munson is not the only person suggesting the cheaper option. (Berkel, 9/24)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Georgia Senators Consider Statewide E-Scooter Rules

A Georgia Senate committee is studying statewide regulations that could set limits on electric scooters. Advocates say the devices can be part of the solution to the region’s traffic mess. Critics say they’re a menace to public safety. (Wickert, 9/23)

