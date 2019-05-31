Minnesota To Hit Opioid Makers With Moderate Licensing Fees To Collect Money To Combat Epidemic In State

“This is unusual,” said Carmen Catizone, executive director of the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy. “We keep seeing the states trying to find new ways to finance the costs of the opioid crisis. But this is a new angle, although it follows a pattern of states and municipalities assessing costs for disposing of unwanted or unused medicines.” In other news on the crisis: New Jersey becomes latest state to sue Sackler Family, a federal task force issues best practice guidelines, Texas lawmakers limit opioid prescriptions, and more.

Stat: Minn. Tries Unusual Approach To Make Drug Makers Pay For The Opioid Crisis

Seeking to recover costs attributed to the opioid crisis, Minnesota has adopted a first-of-its kind law that requires drug makers and wholesalers that market the addictive painkillers to pay various fees. The move, which is expected to raise an estimated $20 million annually over the next five years, was designed to ensure the state has the financial means to pay for various services, such as addiction prevention and treatment, as a hedge against the outcome of lawsuits that Minnesota officials filed against various opioid makers. (Silverman, 5/30)

The Hill: New Jersey Sues Sackler Family For Alleged Role In Opioid Epidemic

New Jersey is suing the family that founded Purdue Pharma, alleging "deceptive" marketing practices that fueled the opioid epidemic. Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said his office filed the lawsuit Thursday against eight members of the Sackler family. “We allege that these eight defendants, despite knowing the highly addictive nature of their product, adopted highly deceptive marketing practices, encouraged reckless prescriptions and targeted multiple patient populations,” Grewal said. (Hellmann, 5/30)

Modern Healthcare: Federal Pain Management Task Force Emphasizes Opioid Alternatives

A federal task force issued a report Thursday outlining best practices for managing acute and chronic pain with an emphasis on treatment approaches beyond opioid use. The 108-page report lays out a multidisciplinary approach to pain management that includes opioids but also behavioral and physical therapy as well as other treatments like massages and minimally invasive procedures. According to the report, "mitigating unnecessary opioid exposure" is vital. (Castellucci, 5/30)

Austin American-Statesman: Texas Lawmakers Limit Opioid Prescriptions For Acute Pain Patients

Texas lawmakers last week gave final approval to a bill that will limit opioid prescriptions for acute pain to a 10-day supply, one of several measures passed this session aimed at tackling the state’s opioid overdose crisis. House Bill 2174 will now be sent to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk to be signed into law. He has until June 16 to do so or otherwise veto it. (Huber, 5/30)

The Advocate: In 'Pill Mill' Case, Mandeville Doc Pleads Guilty To Selling Painkiller Prescriptions

A Mandeville neurologist admitted in court Thursday that he broke federal law by prescribing painkillers to patients he didn't examine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Orleans. Dr. Anil Prasad, 62, pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to unlawfully dispense pharmaceuticals in exchange for cash as well as conspiracy to commit health care fraud. He could face prison time when sentenced during a hearing set for Sept. 4 in front of U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo, U.S. Attorney Peter Strasser’s office said. (Vargas, 5/30)

