Minnesota Lawmakers Get A Lesson On Public Health Dangers Of Climate Change

A doctor from Health Professionals for a Healthy Climate met with a new climate policy committee to inform them about the dangers of greenhouse gas emissions and how to regard legislative proposals about it. The advocacy group plans to travel to Washington, D.C. later this year to meet with more lawmakers. Legislative news comes out of Vermont, New Hampshire, Texas, Washington, Missouri and Virginia, also.

MPR: Doctor: Climate Policy Will Help 'Keep My Patients Out Of The Hospital'

The House Energy and Climate Policy and Finance Division is new this year, and it's expected to hear legislation this session aimed at reducing Minnesota's greenhouse gas emissions. But first, it's putting lawmakers through a sort of climate change boot camp, which started on Tuesday. (Dunbar, 1/17)

New Hampshire Public Radio: Sununu Joins Vermont Governor To Pitch Plan For Voluntary Paid Family And Medical Leave

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and Vermont Gov. Phil Scott announced a joint plan Wednesday to bring voluntary paid family and medical leave to the two states. The two Republicans chose to make the announcement at Schilling Beer Co. in Littleton, a company near the state border that employs residents of both New Hampshire and Vermont. (Garrova, 1/16)

Texas Tribune: How Will The Texas Legislature Address School Shootings?

Lawmakers returned to Austin this month for the first time since the Santa Fe shooting, and they have repeatedly assured their constituents that school safety — along with reforming property tax collection, school finance and combating human trafficking — will take center stage during the legislative session. State leaders seem inclined to spend significant money on their proposals. (Samuels, 1/17)

Seattle Times: Washington State Lawmakers Attempt Again To Raise The Minimum Legal Age For Tobacco Sales

A bill to raise the minimum legal age of sale of tobacco in Washington made its first step in the state Legislature with a public hearing Tuesday. HB 1074, which was requested by state Attorney General Bob Ferguson and the Washington State Department of Health, would raise the minimum legal age of sale of tobacco and vapor products, including electronic cigarettes such as Juul, from 18 to 21 in hopes of curbing addiction and adolescent smoking. (Goldstein-Street, 1/16)

Kansas City Star: Missouri Medical Marijuana: Bills Help Minority Businesses

Two Kansas City legislators have introduced bills that would give minority- and women-owned businesses a slight edge when applying for licenses to grow, manufacture and sell medical marijuana products. But their proposals face an uphill climb, both politically and legally. (Marso, 1/17)

The Washington Post: On The Senate Floor With A Gun On Her Hip, Republican Says Packing Heat Can Deter Violence

Even in Virginia, where gun culture runs deep and some state lawmakers wear concealed weapons as routinely as dress socks, this scene raised eyebrows: state Sen. Amanda Chase standing on the floor of the ornate chamber with a .38 special openly strapped to her hip. “I’ve had people get in my face. I’ve had people come up and try to touch me inappropriately,” said Chase, a Republican freshman seeking reelection this year in a suburban-rural district south of Richmond. “And it’’ — the gun — “is a deterrent.” (Vozzella, 1/16)

