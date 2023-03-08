Mississippi Passes Bill Extending Postpartum Medicaid To 1 Year

The goal is to help those with a low income after their baby is born, AP notes, and it's said to be the culmination of a two-year effort to convince a majority of the Republican-controlled House to provide the aid. Separately, there's progress on Medicaid expansion in North Carolina.

AP: Mississippi Backs 1 Year Of Postpartum Medicaid For New Moms

Low-income new mothers in Mississippi will be eligible for a full year of Medicaid health coverage under a bill passed Tuesday by the state Legislature. The bipartisan move is the culmination of a two-year effort to convince a majority of the Republican-controlled House to provide longer postpartum coverage in one of the poorest states in the U.S. Republican proponents said change was a necessary after the U.S. Supreme Court upended abortion rights nationwide by overturning Roe v. Wade last year using the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which arose from Mississippi. (Goldberg, 3/7)

More Medicaid updates —

AP: North Carolina Medicaid Expansion Consensus Moves Forward

The details of a consensus North Carolina Medicaid expansion deal reached last week by top Republican lawmakers cleared a Senate committee Tuesday. The released legislation explains how the state would cover potentially 600,000 low-income adults who otherwise earn too much to qualify for conventional Medicaid. It directs the state to enter a federal program by which hospitals would receive additional Medicaid reimbursement funds. This money will help hospitals cover the state’s share of expansion health expenses, or 10% of costs. (Robertson, 3/7)

North Carolina Health News: Gov. Cooper Heralds Health Progress In Biannual Speech

Gov. Roy Cooper prompted loud cheers, whoops and a standing ovation during his state of the state address on Monday evening when he mentioned Medicaid expansion. (Blythe, 3/8)

USA Today: Medicaid Money Can Now Be Used To Treat Drug Addiction For Inmates

As the country's opioid epidemic kills tens of thousands of Americans each year, some of those most at risk – the incarcerated – may soon be getting some help. States will be allowed to use Medicaid to pay for drug treatments for people in jails and prisons under new federal guidelines announced last month. (Thornton, 3/8)

Bangor Daily News: Maine Prepares For End Of Pandemic-Era Medicaid Eligibility Safety Net

At the end of this month, a federal requirement that prevented people enrolled in Medicaid during the pandemic from losing coverage will expire. That means states will need to determine who is no longer eligible, and Maine’s Department of Health and Human Services is estimating that figure to be between 65,000 and 90,000 recipients. The process will take at least a year, and the Department says it is launching a campaign to try to ensure people maintain health coverage even if they lose their Medicaid benefits. (Wight, 3/7)

In updates about Medicare Advantage —

Axios: Docs Join Insurers Slamming Medicare Advantage Payment Proposal

Physicians and other health care providers contend the Biden administration's proposed update to Medicare Advantage payment policies could wind up hurting their practices and patients. With providers joining insurers against the proposed changes, the Biden administration is left with few allies. (Goldman, 3/8)

Modern Healthcare: Humana's Bruce Broussard Touts Upside To Medicare Advantage Cuts

The health insurance industry at large may be marshaling its forces to fight proposed cuts to Medicare Advantage rates next year, but one CEO doesn't seem too worried. Humana would actually benefit from lower rates and has in the past, President and CEO Bruce Broussard said during a TD Cowen conference in Boston on Tuesday. “We found in years that there’s pressure on the rate notice, we do much better,” he said. “I feel that 2024 will be that way.” (Tepper, 3/7)

