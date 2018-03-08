Mississippi Poised To Pass 15-Week Abortion Ban That Would Challenge Supreme Court Ruling

The effort is the latest attempt by states seeking to test the Supreme Court's ruling on when abortions can be performed. Meanwhile, the Indiana Legislature sent a bill to the governor that would change the way medical providers report on abortion complications.

The Associated Press: Mississippi Could Test How Soon State Can Restrict Abortion

For decades, the U.S. Supreme Court has been telling states that they can't ban abortions before a fetus can survive outside the womb on its own. But states continue to try to restrict abortion before viability. One of the most recent is Mississippi, where lawmakers are on the brink of approving a measure that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks. (3/8)

The Associated Press: Indiana Legislature Approves Bill Toughening Abortion Rules

The Indiana Legislature on Wednesday sent a bill to Gov. Eric Holcomb's desk that would require medical providers who treat women for complications arising from abortions to report detailed patient information to the state. Though the bill is not as expansive as Indiana abortion laws passed in recent years — some of which have been thrown out in court — debate has unfolded along familiar lines. (3/7)

