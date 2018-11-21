Mississippi’s 15-Week Abortion Ban ‘Unequivocally’ Unconstitutional, Judge Rules

The Mississippi law and the responding lawsuit set up a confrontation sought by abortion opponents, who are hoping federal courts will ultimately prohibit abortions even before a fetus is viable outside the womb, which has been the dividing line the U.S. Supreme Court set.

The Associated Press: US Judge: Mississippi 15-Week Abortion Ban Unconstitutional

A federal judge on Tuesday struck down a Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks, one of the most restrictive in the United States. U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves ruled that the law "unequivocally" violates women's constitutional rights. "The record is clear: States may not ban abortions prior to viability," Reeves said, citing Supreme Court rulings. (Pettus, 11/20)

The Hill: Federal Judge Rules Mississippi's 15-Week Abortion Ban Is Unconstitutional

The law, which was enacted in March, would have prohibited abortions 15 weeks after the woman’s last menstrual period. It would have been one of the nation’s most restrictive abortion bans. The law made exceptions in cases of a medical emergency that threatened the mother or "a severe fetal abnormality" that would have prevented the fetus surviving outside of the womb. (Gstalter, 11/20)

In other news —

The Hill: Anti-Abortion Group Launches Digital Ads To Support Hyde-Smith

Anti-abortion group Susan B. Anthony List is jumping into the Mississippi Senate race with a five-figure digital ad campaign targeting Democrat Mike Espy. Espy is facing a runoff election against incumbent freshman Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith on Nov. 27. Women Speak Out PAC, which is a partner of the group, is releasing the ads targeting inconsistent pro-life voters. The ads attack Espy for being “too extreme” for Mississippi because of his support for abortion. (Weixel, 11/20)

