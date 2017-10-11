Missouri Abortion Restrictions Challenged In Court By Planned Parenthood And ACLU

The groups argue that the requirements of the new state law are medically unnecessary and limit access to safe and legal reproductive services. Meanwhile, another American Civil Liberties Union lawsuit centers around a legal dispute over whether unaccompanied immigrant minors have the right to an abortion in the U.S.

The Associated Press: Planned Parenthood, ACLU Sue Over Missouri Abortion Law

Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit Tuesday seeking a temporary injunction against a portion of a new law passed this summer that tightens abortion regulations in Missouri. During a special session called this summer by Gov. Eric Greitens, lawmakers approved a bill that gave the attorney general new powers to prosecute people who violate abortion laws and enacted several new requirements, such as annual state health department inspections of clinics and approval of clinics' plans for handling complications during medication-induced abortions. (Stafford, 10/10)

KCUR: Planned Parenthood Challenges New Missouri Abortion Restrictions In Court

Just two weeks before new regulations on Missouri abortion providers would take effect, the state’s Planned Parenthood affiliates are challenging the provisions in state court. The General Assembly approved several new rules by a wide margin in a lengthy special legislative session called by Governor Eric Greitens this summer. Greitens, a Republican, signed the law, which among other things requires the physician who will be performing an abortion to explain the risks to the patient no less than 72 hours before the procedure. (Ellison and Margolies, 10/10)

Reveal: Court Filing: Trump Appointee Blocks Pregnant Teen Migrant From Getting Abortion

A Trump appointee has prevented a 17-year-old migrant at a federally funded shelter in Texas from getting an abortion and directed she be sent instead to religious counseling, according to a motion filed in federal court last week. (Michels, 10/10)

Texas Tribune: Undocumented Teenager In Texas Seeks Court Authorization For Abortion

In a news release, the ACLU stated that Doe "is currently being prevented from accessing abortion care because the Trump administration has adopted a new policy that directly prevents unaccompanied immigrant minors from obtaining abortions." In addition, Doe was forced to go to a religious clinic for counseling and a pregnancy test, according to Jane's Due Process, a nonprofit that provides legal representation for pregnant minors in Texas and is also involved in the case. (Afiune, 10/10)

