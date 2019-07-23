Missouri Dems Demand Explanation About Why 120,000 Were Dropped From Medicaid Following Software Switch

Republicans in Missouri attribute the decrease to a better economy and the scuttled individual mandate, but Democrats have suspicions that the computer software is kicking qualified people off the rolls.

Kansas City Star: Missouri Democrats Want Investigation Of Medicaid Drop

Missouri Democrats are calling for legislative investigations to find out why 120,000 people have fallen off the state’s Medicaid rolls since January 2018. Republican Gov. Mike Parson’s administration has given several possible reasons, including an improving economy and the end of the federal mandate that people carry health insurance or face a tax penalty. (Marso, 7/23)

Meanwhile, in New Hampshire —

New Hampshire Union Leader: Medicaid Service Upgrades Become NH Law

Upgrades for clients on Medicaid, restrictions on minors getting e-cigarettes and making it easier for nursing home residents to vote by absentee ballot were among a varied stack of bills Gov. Chris Sununu signed late last week. The two-term governor, a Republican from Newfields, signed 39 bills last week while vetoing eight. The total number of vetoes by Sununu in 2019, 38, is a modern-day record, according to veteran political observers. ... Sununu highlighted two measures that make improvements to the state’s Medicaid program, the federal- and state-financed health insurance plan for the state’s low-income, disabled and senior citizens. Sen. Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, authored a new mandate (SB 274) to allow those on Medicaid to get home visiting services for newborns and pregnant mothers. (Landrigan, 7/22)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription