Missouri Is Down To One Abortion Clinic. Here’s A Look At The High-Stakes Legal Developments That Led To The Closure.

It's possible Missouri's abortion restrictions are headed for the Supreme Court. But for now, take a look at what's happening in the state. Meanwhile, a federal judge knocks down part of a St. Louis ordinance banning employers from hiring or firing workers based on whether they have had an abortion, been pregnant outside marriage, or used contraceptives or artificial insemination.

KCUR: Timeline: Abortion Restrictions In Missouri On A Possible Path To The U.S. Supreme Court

A federal appeals court ruling in Missouri earlier this week significantly escalated the legal battle over abortion rights, reduced the number of clinics performing surgical abortions in the state to one – in St. Louis – and may be the decision that puts abortion rights back in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, where Brett Kavanaugh may or may not be among the sitting justices. The latest development in ongoing litigation over the state’s requirements for surgical abortions came on Sept. 10, when the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis allowed two restrictions to take effect. (Margolies, 10/4)

The Associated Press: Ruling Strikes Down Parts Of St. Louis 'Abortion Ordinance'

A federal judge has ruled that some provisions of a St. Louis ordinance banning discrimination based on reproductive health decisions violate the U.S. Constitution and Missouri law. A lawsuit questioned the city's 2017 ordinance that bars employers from hiring or firing workers based on whether they have had an abortion, been pregnant outside marriage, or used contraceptives or artificial insemination. Landlords also can't refuse tenants based on those criteria. (Salter, 10/4)

In other news on women's health —

Politico: Democrats, Rights Groups Urge State Dept. To Bring Back Reports On Women's Reproductive Rights

House Democrats and civil society organizations are urging Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to reconsider the State Department’s exclusion of reproductive rights from its annual human rights reports. Their letters noted that since 2011 these country-specific reports have included detailed information about women’s access to contraception and abortion across the world. (Sadiq, 10/4)

The Baltimore Sun: As Pregnancy-Related Deaths Rise In Maryland And The U.S., Local Groups Focus On Maternal Health

An ensemble of nurses and therapists at Baltimore Healthy Start Inc. are trying to prevent moms from dying. The East Baltimore nonprofit holds “belly buddy” classes that teach meditation, needlework and scrap-booking to ease stress. Nurses make home visits to check on moms’ well-being. Transportation and daycare are provided so pregnant women can get to checkups. Several weeks after delivery, moms are offered gift cards as an incentive to come back to the doctor’s office. Complications can take moms by surprise weeks after delivery. (McDaniels, 10/4)

