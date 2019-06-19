Missouri Provides Details On ‘Failed Abortions’ That Triggered Investigation Into State’s Last-Remaining Clinic

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the last-remaining abortion clinic in the state are in a court battle over the facility's license. The state provided details about its claims that three procedures done there required additional surgeries and another led to life-threatening complications. Jesse Lawder, a spokesman for Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, said the state violated patient-privacy laws by releasing the records.

The Associated Press: Missouri Cites 'Failed Abortions' In Clinic License Dispute

Missouri's case for not renewing the license of its lone remaining abortion clinic includes a claim that three "failed abortions" there required additional surgeries and another led to life-threatening complications for the mother, according to a now-sealed court filing that Planned Parenthood alleges state officials made public in violation of patient privacy laws. (6/18)

Abortion news comes out of Louisiana as well —

The Associated Press: Louisiana Governor: Abortion Ban Decision Wasn’t Political

Gov. John Bel Edwards, the only Democratic governor in the Deep South, said Tuesday that he’s not concerned about losing support among his party’s voters in Louisiana because of a strict abortion ban he signed into law. The governor, seeking a second term on the October ballot, said he knows some people “were disappointed” that he supported the ban on abortion when a fetal heartbeat is detected — as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. (Deslatte, 6/18)

