Missouri’s GOP House Speaker Demands Answers From Governor Over Why 120K Were Dropped From Medicaid

Rep. Elijah Haahr says that he'd be open to an investigation--which Democrats are pushing for--if he doesn't get satisfactory answers. Medicaid news comes out of Illinois and Florida, as well.

Kansas City Star: Missouri House Speaker Haahr Asks Parson For Medicaid Answer

The Missouri House Speaker says he has requested more information from Gov. Mike Parson’s administration about why 120,000 people — including about 95,000 kids — have been dropped from the state’s Medicaid rolls in the last 18 months. If the answers aren’t sufficient, Rep. Elijah Haahr said, he’s open to Democrats’ requests for a legislative investigation. It would be led by fellow Republican Reps. David Wood and Jon Patterson — who both have health care backgrounds. (Marso and Thomas, 7/25)

St. Louis Public Radio: Politically Speaking: Rep. Doug Clemens On Medicaid Drop Of Children — And The West Lake Landfill

The latest episode of Politically Speaking features state Rep. Doug Clemens talking to St. Louis Public Radio’s Julie O'Donoghue and Jason Rosenbaum about his first impressions of legislative life. The St. Ann Democrat represents the 72nd House District, which takes in portions of Maryland Heights, St. Ann and Breckenridge Hills. (Rosenbaum and O'Donoghue, 7/25)

Springfield News-Leader: Springfield Faithful To Push For Medicaid Expansion In Missouri

A southwest Missouri faith group is gearing up to help put Medicaid expansion on the ballot next year. In a meeting Thursday, Susan Schmalzbauer, an organizer with Faith Voices of Southwest Missouri, said she hoped to see members of the faith-based group gather thousands of signatures on petitions to help force a vote on an issue long rejected by a hostile Republican legislature. (Huguelet, 7/25)

Politico Pro: Exclusive: HHS Auditor May Call On Florida Medicaid To Repay $436M

The HHS inspector general could soon call on Florida to refund the federal government $436 million in Medicaid funds that were improperly paid to the country’s largest public hospital, according to a draft report obtained by POLITICO. The independent auditor’s office forthcoming report could provide a politically awkward moment for top Florida Republicans closely allied with President Donald Trump. (Pradhan, 7/25)

Politico Pro: Senate Passes Funding Patch For Medicaid Mental Health Pilot

The Senate this afternoon approved funding to keep a $1 billion Medicaid pilot providing mental health and addiction services running through mid-September. An amendment to H.R. 3253, a broader Medicaid bill, offered by Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) passed on voice vote. It would provide roughly $60 million to continue services through Sept. 13. Talks to further extend the short-term funding faced opposition from conservatives over cost. (Ehley, 7/25)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription