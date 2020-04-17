‘Mistaken Reporting Occurred’: China Revises Wuhan Death Toll Upwards By 50%
State-run television announced that the Chinese government revised the Wuhan death toll to 3,869. The number of confirmed cases was also increased by 325, bringing the total for the city to 50,333 -- approximately 60% of mainland China's reported infections. The report said that several medical institutions failed to report their numbers in a timely matter.
Reuters:
China's Wuhan Raises Coronavirus Death Toll By 50% Citing Early Lapses
The central city where the virus first appeared in humans late last year added another 1,290 fatalities to the 2,579 previously counted as of Thursday, reflecting incorrect reporting, delays and omissions, according to a local government taskforce in charge of controlling the coronavirus. (Chen and Goh, 4/16)
The Associated Press:
Chinese Epicenter Wuhan Raises Number Of Virus Dead By 1,290
The addition of 1,290 victims raised Wuhan’s death toll to 3,869, the most in China, and may confirm suspicions that far more people died in the city where the illness began than has been previously announced. The total confirmed cases in the city of 11 million people also increased by 325 to 50,333, accounting for about two-thirds of China’s total 82,367 announced cases. (4/17)
NPR:
China Raises Wuhan Death Stats By Half To Account For Reporting Delays And Omissions
The revised figures from Wuhan, a city of 11 million people, reflect incorrect reporting, delays and omissions, according to state-run CCTV television. They add 1,290 deaths, bringing the total for the city to 3,869. The number of confirmed cases there was also increased by 325, bringing the total for the city to 50,333, approximately 60% of mainland China's reported infections. (Neuman, 4/17)