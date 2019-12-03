Moderate Dems Are Touting Less Extreme ‘Public Option.’ But Even That Could Be Earthquake For Industry.

The public option, of course, would be less disruptive than getting rid of private insurance all together, but an inexpensive and attractive plan could still shake up the industry landscape. Meanwhile, former Vice President Joe Biden says 2020 rival Pete Buttigieg "stole" his health care plan.

The New York Times: Why The Less Disruptive Health Care Option Could Be Plenty Disruptive

The single-payer health plans proposed by Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are often assailed as being too disruptive. A government plan for everyone, the argument goes, would mean that tens of millions of Americans would have to give up health insurance they like. Democratic presidential candidates with more moderate brands have their own proposal: a “public option” that would preserve the current private insurance market, while giving people the opportunity to choose government insurance. (Sanger-Katz, 12/3)

Reuters: Biden Says Buttigieg 'Stole' His Healthcare Plan

U.S. Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden said on Monday that his fast-rising rival Pete Buttigieg "stole" the former vice president's healthcare policy proposals, as the two battle for support in the early nominating state of Iowa. Biden, among the leaders in the 16-member Democratic field for the right to take on Republican President Donald Trump in next year's election, is proposing expanding the Affordable Care Act. (Hunnicutt, 12/3)

The Wall Street Journal: Biden Targets Warren And Buttigieg On His Tour Of Iowa

Mr. Biden said if another candidate had offered a health care plan that built upon the Obamacare law, provided a public option and offered other elements, “then I came along with the exact same plan—what would you have done to me? You would have torn my ears off.” The Buttigieg campaign said the mayor had been talking about health care in his presidential campaign since he first entered the race last January, months before Mr. Biden’s entrance into the race. (Thomas, 12/2)

Axios: Biden On Buttigieg Health Care Policy: He Stole It

The big picture: Biden, who is on an eight-day bus tour of the Hawkeye State, has pledged to build on the Obama administration's Affordable Care Act, with a new public insurance option, which would compete alongside private insurance. (Falconer, 12/2)

Kaiser Health News: Candidates Are Betting Big On Health. Is That What Voters Really Want?

The one thing we know about health care in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary race is that it’s a top issue for voters. The latest Tracking Poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation found 24% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents said they want to hear the candidates discuss health care. (Rovner, 12/3)

