Moderate Drinkers Fare Better Than Abstainers: Reduced Levels Of Protein Found Linked To Alzheimer’s, Study Finds

The results applied only to those who drank moderately for decades, according to the Korean research. Other public health stories report on the benefits of using olive oil instead of butter, links to diabetes, growth of gene therapy, causes of physician distress and the rise of paramedical tattoos.

The New York Times: Moderate Drinking Tied To Lower Levels Of Alzheimer’s Brain Protein

Moderate alcohol consumption is associated with reduced levels of beta amyloid, the protein that forms the brain plaques of Alzheimer’s disease, a new study suggests. Korean researchers studied 414 men and women, average age 71, who were free of dementia or alcohol-related disorders. All underwent physical exams, tests of mental acuity, and PET and M.R.I. scans. They were carefully interviewed about their drinking habits. (Bakalar, 3/5)

CNN: Using Olive Oil Instead Of Butter, Margarine And Mayonnaise Will Add Years To Your Life, Study Says

The health benefits of the Mediterranean diet are renowned: Lots and lots of veggies, fruit, fish and olive oil have been shown to strengthen bones, improve brain health and reduce the risk for some cancers, diabetes, high cholesterol, heart disease and stroke. (LaMotte, 3/5)

The New York Times: Frequent Tooth Brushing Tied To Lower Diabetes Risk

Brushing your teeth frequently may reduce your risk for diabetes, new research suggests. Using Korean government health records and self-reports, researchers gathered health and behavioral data on 188,013 men and women, average age 53, who were free from diabetes. More than 17 percent had periodontal disease. Over the course of the 10-year study, 31,545 developed diabetes. (Bakalar, 3/5)

Reuters: With Childhood Diabetes, Close Family Ties Lead To Flourishing Adults

Children with type 1 diabetes who grow up in families that are close and affectionate are more likely to flourish as adults, a new study suggests. Based on surveys of over 400 young adults who developed type 1 diabetes as children, researchers found that adult flourishing depended more on past family connectedness than on how well the diabetes was controlled in the present. (3/5)

Stat: Gene And Cell Therapies Continue Growth In Patients, Financing, And Costs

The number of people treated with approved gene therapies and gene-modified cell therapies like CAR-T cancer treatments in the United States and Europe has reached more than 4,500, according to an estimate from the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine. The figure comes from the trade group’s 2019 annual report, released Thursday. The alliance also reported that 1,066 clinical trials for gene therapies, cell therapies, and tissue engineering products were underway at the end of 2019. (Joseph, 3/5)

Reuters: Doctors May Feel 'Moral Distress' When Surrogates Make Decisions

When patients cannot make their own decisions about life-prolonging care, many doctors feel "moral distress" acting on the choices of surrogates like family members, a small survey suggests. Doctors most often felt ethical strain when the patient was older or the surrogate wanted more life-sustaining treatment than the doctor felt appropriate, researchers report in the Journal of General Internal Medicine. (3/5)

Kaiser Health News: Listen: How Paramedical Tattoos Provide Healing

KHN Midwest correspondent Cara Anthony appeared on Illinois Public Media’s “The 21st” with host Jenna Dooley to discuss her recent story on the rise of paramedical tattooing. Anthony profiled tattoo artist Eric Catalano who specializes in reconstructive medical tattoos in his small Illinois shop. He’s part of a burgeoning field that generally isn’t covered by medical insurance, yet is supported by the booming cosmetic and plastic surgery industries. (3/5)

