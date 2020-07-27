Moderna Gets More Money From Government
Moderna, one of the companies racing to develop a COVID vaccine, got another $472 million from the federal government. That's on top of $483 million it already received from the government.
Politico:
Trump Administration Invests $472M More In Moderna Vaccine Candidate
The Trump administration is going to pump another $472 million into expanding Moderna’s clinical trial to test the safety and efficacy of its coronavirus vaccine candidate. What happened: Moderna announced Sunday that the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, known as BARDA, is pouring the additional dollars the day before the phase three trial of the vaccine candidate is slated to start. (Roubein, 7/26)
Reuters:
Moderna Gets Further $472 Million U.S. Award For Coronavirus Vaccine Development
The U.S.-based drug maker said the additional funding will support its late-stage clinical development including the expanded Phase 3 study of Moderna’s vaccine candidate. In April, Moderna had received $483 million from the U.S. federal agency that funds disease-fighting technology, when the experimental vaccine was in an early-stage trial conducted by the U.S. National Institutes of Health. (7/26)
In related news —
The Hill:
Meadows Says White House Is 'Hopeful' It Can Announce New Coronavirus Therapies 'In The Coming Days'
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Sunday that the administration is “hopeful” it can announce new therapies to treat the coronavirus “in the coming days.” Meadows told ABC’s “This Week” that the White House has been “working around the clock,” with a focus on COVID-19 therapeutics, vaccines and mitigation therapies. “The president has been very clear — whatever amount of money and whatever amount of time needs to be invested, we’re doing that,” the White House chief of staff said. (Coleman, 7/26)