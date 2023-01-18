Moderna Says Its RSV Vaccine Effectively Protects Older Adults
Moderna announced that its experimental shot was nearly 84 percent effective at preventing respiratory syncytial virus symptoms in a large study of adults 60 years and older. The drugmaker plans to ask for FDA approval of the vaccine this year, while other pharmaceutical companies are also working on RSV vaccines.
CNBC:
Moderna: RSV Vaccine Effective In Preventing Disease In Older Adults
Moderna on Tuesday said its vaccine that targets respiratory syncytial virus is effective at preventing disease in older adults. The vaccine was 83.7% effective at preventing lower respiratory tract disease, defined as two or more symptoms, in people ages 60 and older, according to the Boston biotech company. It was 82.4% effective at preventing lower respiratory tract disease with three or more symptoms. (Kimball, 1/17)
ABC News:
Moderna Says Its RSV Vaccine For Older Adults Is 84% Effective At Preventing Serious Illness
Adult patients in the clinical trial appeared to tolerate the vaccine well and there were no safety concerns identified, the data showed. The company said it will ask the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for approval in the first half of 2023. (Salzman and Kekatos, 1/17)
Stat:
Moderna’s RSV Vaccine Reduces Rate Of Disease In People Over 60
The result will increase competition in a soon-to-be crowded market. The drug giants Pfizer and GlaxoSmithKline have already presented results for their RSV vaccines in older individuals, and have been preparing for what could be a brisk marketing battle. “I’ve been working on RSV for a long time and there’s been periodic promises of having an RSV vaccine around the corner, which has never proven to be true,” said Larry Anderson, a professor of pediatric infectious disease at Emory University School of Medicine. “To have three vaccines with a good chance to be licensed and this kind of efficacy data is really pretty amazing.”(Herper, 1/17)
The Wall Street Journal:
Moderna Reports RSV Vaccine Cuts Risk Of Respiratory Diseases In Older Adults
Meanwhile, Sanofi SA and AstraZeneca PLC have co-developed an antibody-based drug to be used for the prevention of RSV in infants. They applied for FDA approval of the drug and expect a decision in the third quarter of 2023. (Loftus, 1/17)