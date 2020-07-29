Moderna’s COVID Vaccine Clears Lung Infection Of Monkeys In Test
The results are encouraging, though the animal test does not guarantee that the developmental vaccine will work as well on humans.
The New York Times:
Moderna Coronavirus Vaccine Test In Monkeys Shows Promise
Monkeys given the Moderna coronavirus vaccine and then deliberately infected were able to fight off the virus, quickly clearing it from their lungs, researchers reported on Tuesday. The findings do not guarantee that the vaccine will perform the same way in people, but the results are considered encouraging and a milestone in the struggle against the pandemic. If an experimental vaccine fails in monkeys, that is generally seen as a bad sign for its ability to work in humans. This type of study is considered valuable because infecting people on purpose, though sometimes done, is not standard practice. (Grady, 7/28)
Stat:
How Will Moderna's Covid-19 Vaccine Trial Shape The Company's Future?
Among the pharmaceutical companies closest to developing a Covid-19 vaccine, none has more riding on the outcome than Moderna, a decade-old firm with no approved products and a vast valuation to live up to. Every incremental headline on Moderna’s vaccine, now in Phase 3, has shifted billions of dollars of the company’s market value, and Wall Street analysts have been one-upping one another for months trying to game out just how lucrative the product might be. (Garde and Feuerstein, 7/29)
In related news on the COVID vaccine race —
Kaiser Health News:
Public Health Experts Fear A Hasty FDA Signoff On Vaccine
The vaccine trial that Vice President Mike Pence kicked off in Miami on Monday gives the United States the tiniest chance of being ready to vaccinate millions of Americans just before Election Day. It’s a possibility that fills many public health experts with dread. Among their concerns: Early evidence that any vaccine works would lead to political pressure from the administration for emergency approval by the Food and Drug Administration. That conflict between science and politics might cause some people to not trust the vaccine and refuse to take it, which would undermine the global campaign to stop the pandemic. Or it could lead to a product that is not fully protective. Confidence in routine childhood vaccinations, already shaken, could decline further. (Allen, 7/29)